FIFA 23: what time and how to play it in early access?

FIFA 23 will open its stadium doors this Tuesday at midnight for players with early access. We take stock of this "early access", its program and how to access it just below.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.] FIFA 23 arrives on September 30 and players are already flocking to the gates to take advantage of early access. Indeed, we must not forget that this FIFA will be the last of a line of 30 games, after the divorce announced last March by the International Football Federation and Electronic Arts. The two entities behind the FIFA license have definitively severed all relations, signaling the end of the FIFA license as we knew it. This is why today marks an important moment for fans of the series, since this Tuesday at midnight sharp will mark the start of the game's early access. We explain everything to you.

FIFA 23 Early Access begins on the night of Monday September 26 to Tuesday September 27 at midnight precisely. Only a few more hours to wait for players who have three ways to participate in this early access. The first and easiest is to own the Ultimate version of the game, which offers full access to the game starting September 27. The second is to subscribe to EA Play and EA Play Pro, the former allowing you to play FIFA 23 for 10 hours, while the latter gives you unlimited access to the game, with no obligation to purchase. The third and perhaps most surprising is to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass, which offers all the advantages of EA Play Pro, namely 10 hours of FIFA 23 free.

FIFA 23 intends to make its mark on the world of football games by bringing with it various technical innovations. At the heart of Electronic Arts' communication, we find the Hypermotion 2 system, the evolution of the motion-capture technology that made the success of FIFA 22. A feature unfortunately reserved for next-gen consoles and PC players, while PS4 and Xbox One players will have to make do with a slightly updated version of FIFA 22. Beyond Hypermotion 2, it is also the defensive artificial intelligence that has been improved, as well as that of the goalkeeper .

A feature eagerly awaited by players is also making its debut with FIFA 23: crossplay. Indeed, for the first time in a few years, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will share the same version of the game, the one including the technical improvements (Hypermotion 2, improved AI), and will be able to compete online thanks to to crossplay. A boon for PC players who will be able to take advantage of the excellent capabilities of their machines while accessing the cutting-edge gameplay offered by the next-gen version of FIFA. Crossplay affects all FIFA 23 multiplayer modes, and also brings PS4 and Xbox One players together.

2022 and 2023 will also be World Cup hosting periods with the competition being held for men in Qatar and for women in Australia next year. EA intends to capitalize on these two events by offering players the opportunity to participate in the two World Cups later in the year. These playlists will be introduced through two updates, the first later in November and the second in early 2023. A good way for players to get a third star?

If this short presentation of FIFA 23 has convinced you, know that it is already available for pre-order! Only, you will not find it yet on the sites of French and European retailers, but on the official EA site. The game will be available on PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. Attention, as for FIFA 22, only the next-gen versions (i.e. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series) include the technological improvements of Hypermotion 2. As for the versions, the game is available in Standard version (79, €99 PS5 and Xbox Series and €69.99 PC, PS4 and Xbox One) and in Ultimate version (€99.99).

The Ultimate version includes various benefits, such as a FUT World Cup 2022 hero, 3 days of early access to the game, the possibility to upgrade to a next-gen version for free (if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One), a FUT item to watch, Mbappé on loan on FUT, 4600 FIFA points, a Local Talent in Career mode, and a FUT Ambassador on loan.

FIFA 22 had introduced us to the idea of ​​two different versions of the same game. This release being linked to two generations of consoles with different technical capabilities, EA had then decided to offer two games. The first was the next-gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series) including all the technical novelties of this new generation of football games, and the second was the old-gen version (PS4, Xbox One and PC) which remained a simple upgrade. level of FIFA 21. A decision which had been far from unanimous, the players noting first of all that the PCs were confined to the "old" generation, and deploring the absence of crossplay between Xbox One, PC and PS4.

For FIFA 23 things are different. If the two versions of the game still exist, separating the next-gen from the old-gen, the rules have changed. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to enjoy the same version of the game, and even crossplay has been fully integrated into the game. For PS4 and Xbox One players don't panic, crossplay is also offered to them. These cross-platform play features are of course FUT Division Rivals (except Co-op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies. and finally Online Seasons.

If there is a category of players who have been quite adversely affected by recent FIFA releases, it is Nintendo Switch players. The latter must be satisfied for several years with "legacy" versions of the game, ie a copy without the new technical improvements of its counterparts on PC, Playstation and Xbox. When it comes to FIFA 23, unfortunately, this trend continues. FIFA 23 on Switch will therefore also be a "legacy" version of the game. EA say it themselves: "[FIFA 23] gameplay and modes will be identical to FIFA 22 on Switch and will offer the same gameplay Legacy FIFA 22 without any significant new development or evolution." If you or someone close to you owns a Nintendo Switch, we highly recommend that you play this edition of the game.

On the sidelines of the arrival of FIFA 23, we couldn't help but notice that this 25th iteration of the franchise would be the last to bear the same name. Indeed, you may already know it, but the divorce has been pronounced between EA Sports and FIFA. The reason ? On the one hand, FIFA wants to increase the prices paid by EA for the ownership of the license, on the other hand, it also intends to make it accept that FIFA appears in other video game franchises (Roblox, Fortnite... ). A slightly too incredible idea for EA, which has decided to go it alone from the year 2023. FIFA 23 will therefore be the last football game bearing the famous name of the International Football Federation.

As for the future of football simulation games, don't panic, EA intends to develop its own franchise, which will bear the name of EA Sports FC. Only, EA Sports FC will have to give up content related to the World Cup, directly licensed by FIFA. As for the clubs, however, the game should have no problem according to EA. On the side of FIFA, we are all grumpy, but we intend to find another standard bearer for the official football simulation. Various candidates could enter the dance, among the biggest studios in the video game world, but for the moment, no information has emerged on this subject.