FIFA 23: early access, release time... Our launch survival guide

Less than a week separates us from the release of FIFA 23, the one that will be the last of a license of legendary sports simulation games. We present all its new features in detail, but first we explain everything about its early access.

[Updated September 26, 2022 10:25 AM] It's the big day! In a few hours, players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 as well as Xbox Game Pass and EA Play members will be able to tread the lawns of FIFA 23 stadiums. Early access available under certain conditions that we present to you in depth in the first part of this article, before going around all the new peculiarities of this new FIFA game. This release is of course one of the events of the year for the video game industry, which is wondering about the quality of the one that will be the last opus in a long line. We will explain everything to you.

To tell you the truth, FIFA 23 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2022. But that's not all, some lucky ones will be able to access it in early access from September 27 at midnight local time. Indeed, there are various ways to take advantage of this advantage, even without having purchased the game. We have listed them for you in the article just below.

Players' ratings

Always at the center of the debates with each release of FIFA, the ratings of the players. Fans constantly wonder about the identity of the best players in the game. This year it is familiar faces who occupy the top 10 of the best ratings in the game, with a special mention for Karim Benzema who becomes the best player in the game after a goatesque season. Behind him, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé complete the podium, with an overall score of 91 for each player. Kevin de Bruyne then arrives with 91 as well, then Lionel Messi who completes this group of 91. Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neuer close this top 10.

As for the suite of the best players in the game, we find:

It is therefore a video of more than 11 minutes that EA presents to us, in order to dive in detail into all the new features offered by FIFA 23. There is a presentation of Hypermotion 2, the new motion capture system used to make the gestures of the players more real than life. We can also see the changes made to the races of the players, now divided into three categories: explosive, long and controlled, but also at the level of the shooting system. The latter is assigned a new feature, the super shot, a powerful and precise strike that can be triggered after a dribble or in first intention. In terms of ball control, it will now be possible to differentiate control and shot thanks to fluid shots. Set pieces have also undergone many changes, with the appearance of a penalty kick timer.

But to counter all these new offensive options, FIFA 23 intends to offer you the possibility of defending with precision, with better ground coverage from players not controlled by the player, but also different new defense animations allowing to recover the balloon more easily. The goalkeeper also sees himself slightly boosted, with better reaction times based on his ability to see the ball at the time of the strike, but also better ball retention when taking the ball in the air. Besides that, the small detail that kills, the fingers of the goalkeepers are now animated and deform on contact with the ball.

FIFA 23 doesn't really plan to cut corners when it comes to technical innovations. The game invites you to discover its Hypermotion 2 system, the motion-capture technology that made the success of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of FIFA 22. This time again, the emphasis is on ultra-realistic graphics , in the absence of ultra-realism football, and we can already see in the trailer above the quality of the animations of movement, strikes, tackles and even blades of grass from the lawn (yes, yes) . Although it is the last FIFA game in history (see below in this article), EA intends to make an impression with FIFA 23.

Also note that for the first time, FIFA 23 will offer next-gen versions on three different media, the new kid being the PC. Keyboard-mouse players will therefore finally be able to play with their friends on PS5 and Xbox Series via crossplay, and take advantage of the technical innovations of Hypermotion 2. In addition to this information, we already know that the game will give pride of place to the women's football, by reiterating its integration of women's national teams, but also by offering players the opportunity to discover the teams of the French, English, German and American women's championships.

In addition, the game intends to offer us an edition with two very distinct World Cups. It will feature the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. equality in this new edition of the franchise. These two competitions will not be present when the game launches next September, but will be the subject of subsequent and completely free updates a few months after its release.

If this short presentation of FIFA 23 has convinced you, know that it is already available for pre-order! Only, you will not find it yet on the sites of French and European retailers, but on the official EA site. The game will be available on PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. Attention, as for FIFA 22, only the next-gen versions (i.e. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series) include the technological improvements of Hypermotion 2. As for the versions, the game is available in Standard version (79, €99 PS5 and Xbox Series and €69.99 PC, PS4 and Xbox One) and in Ultimate version (€99.99).

The Ultimate version includes various benefits, such as a FUT World Cup 2022 hero, 3 days of early access to the game, the possibility to upgrade to a next-gen version for free (if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One), a FUT item to watch, Mbappé on loan on FUT, 4600 FIFA points, a Local Talent in Career mode, and a FUT Ambassador on loan.

FIFA 22 had introduced us to the idea of ​​two different versions of the same game. This release being linked to two generations of consoles with different technical capabilities, EA had then decided to offer two games. The first was the next-gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series) including all the technical novelties of this new generation of football games, and the second was the old-gen version (PS4, Xbox One and PC) which remained a simple upgrade. level of FIFA 21. A decision which had been far from unanimous, the players noting first of all that the PCs were confined to the "old" generation, and deploring the absence of crossplay between Xbox One, PC and PS4.

For FIFA 23 things are different. If the two versions of the game still exist, separating the next-gen from the old-gen, the rules have changed. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to enjoy the same version of the game, and even crossplay has been fully integrated into the game. For PS4 and Xbox One players don't panic, crossplay is also offered to them. These cross-platform play features are of course FUT Division Rivals (except Co-op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies. and finally Online Seasons.

If there is a category of players who have been quite adversely affected by recent FIFA releases, it is Nintendo Switch players. The latter must be satisfied for several years with "legacy" versions of the game, ie a copy without the new technical improvements of its counterparts on PC, Playstation and Xbox. When it comes to FIFA 23, unfortunately, this trend continues. FIFA 23 on Switch will therefore also be a "legacy" version of the game. EA say it themselves: "[FIFA 23] gameplay and modes will be identical to FIFA 22 on Switch and will offer the same gameplay Legacy FIFA 22 without any significant new development or evolution." If you or someone close to you owns a Nintendo Switch, we highly recommend that you play this edition of the game.

On the sidelines of the arrival of FIFA 23, we couldn't help but notice that this 25th iteration of the franchise would be the last to bear the same name. Indeed, you may already know it, but the divorce has been pronounced between EA Sports and FIFA. The reason ? On the one hand, FIFA wants to increase the prices paid by EA for the ownership of the license, on the other hand, it also intends to make it accept that FIFA appears in other video game franchises (Roblox, Fortnite... ). A slightly too incredible idea for EA, which has decided to go it alone from the year 2023. FIFA 23 will therefore be the last football game bearing the famous name of the International Football Federation.

As for the future of football simulation games, don't panic, EA intends to develop its own franchise, which will bear the name of EA Sports FC. Only, EA Sports FC will have to give up content related to the World Cup, directly licensed by FIFA. As for the clubs, however, the game should have no problem according to EA. On the side of FIFA, we are all grumpy, but we intend to find another standard bearer for the official football simulation. Various candidates could enter the dance, among the biggest studios in the video game world, but for the moment, no information has emerged on this subject.