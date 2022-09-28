FIFA 23: early access, release date and time... We take stock

FIFA 23 stadiums are gradually filling with players during this early access period ahead of its release next Friday. We explain everything you need to know about FIFA 23 and its early access.

[Updated September 28, 2022 at 3:50 p.m.] With the upcoming arrival of FIFA 23, football and video game fans are rubbing their hands. The one that will be the latest fruit of the collaboration between Electronic Arts and the International Football Federation is extremely awaited by the players, happy to be able to start a FUT 2022-2023 season on the hats of wheel, or quite simply to find their teams and their favorite players for frenzied games with friends. The game is currently at the heart of the news, having started its early access and benefiting from the first tests and reviews from specialized newspapers. We take stock with all the useful information on FIFA 23 just below.

FIFA 23 early access began on Tuesday, September 27, and allows different player profiles to discover the game a few days before its release, scheduled for September 30. For now, there are three ways to join FIFA 23 Early Access. We explain them in detail in our article just below:

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition contains the base game, 4600 FIFA Points, a Homegrown Talent in Career Mode, a FUT Ambassador on Loan, Mbappé on Loan on FUT and a FUT Item to Watch. A good starting point if you want to embark on the FUT adventure, but also and above all, a version of the game compatible with both generations of consoles. If you plan to change Playstation or Xbox in the next few months, an Ultimate edition could be the solution.

Like many other major video game studios, Electronic Arts also offers its own video game subscription service. EA Play Pro gives you full access to all new Electronic Arts releases, including of course FIFA 23. For €14.99 per month, subscribers can get early access to FIFA 23, with no time limit. Unfortunately, this service is still limited only to the PC platform, console players having to settle for the "light" version of the subscription, EA Play.

For platforms other than PC, there is also the EA Play subscription. Available on PC, Playstation and Xbox, this Electronic Arts subscription gives you a 10-hour free trial of FIFA 23, for €3.99 per month. The little bonus is that the EA Play subscription is also included in the Xbox Game Pass, allowing you to take advantage of all its advantages, provided you are subscribed to Microsoft's gigantic catalog of games.

FIFA 23 has opened the doors of its early access to players who own the Ultimate edition of the game. It is one of the two versions of the game, Standard and Ultimate, which can be found on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Attention, once again, only the "next-gen" versions of the game include the technological innovations of Hypermotion 2, the technical capacities of the old generations of consoles not allowing the game to function properly. We therefore differentiate between the PC versions, PS5 and XBox Series of PS4 and Xbox One versions. A Nintendo Switch edition will also be available for purchase, but we strongly recommend that you avoid it since it is a basic edition of the game, without much technical depth.

Prices are set at: Standard version (€79.99 PS5 and Xbox Series and €69.99 PC, PS4 and Xbox One) and Ultimate version (€99.99). The Ultimate version includes various benefits, such as a FUT World Cup 2022 hero, 3 days of early access to the game, the possibility to upgrade to a next-gen version for free (if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One), a FUT item to watch, Mbappé on loan on FUT, 4600 FIFA points, a Local Talent in Career mode, and a FUT Ambassador on loan.

New in FIFA 23

Although it is again a cross-gen console game, FIFA 23 has the ambition of a next-gen game, especially on the technical level. EA emphasized its motion-capture system with the arrival of Hypermotion 2 in FIFA 23. This motion-capture technique was first introduced in FIFA 22 (on PS5 and Xbox Series), and offered more fluidity and realism in the interactions between the players, the ball and the pitch. Unfortunately, this feature is once again reserved for next-gen consoles, in addition to PC versions joining the PS5 and Xbox Series in the next-gen camp this year.

A feature eagerly awaited by players is also making its debut with FIFA 23: crossplay. Indeed, for the first time in a few years, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will share the same version of the game, the one including the technical improvements (Hypermotion 2, improved AI), and will be able to compete online thanks to to crossplay. A boon for PC players who will be able to take advantage of the excellent capabilities of their machines while accessing the cutting-edge gameplay offered by the next-gen version of FIFA. Crossplay affects all FIFA 23 multiplayer modes, and also brings PS4 and Xbox One players together.

2022 and 2023 will also be World Cup hosting periods with the competition organized for men in Qatar and for women in Australia next year. EA intends to capitalize on these two events by offering players the opportunity to participate in the two World Cups later in the year. These playlists will be introduced through two updates, the first later in November and the second in early 2023. A good way for players to get a third star?

FIFA 22 had introduced us to the idea of ​​two different versions of the same game. This release being linked to two generations of consoles with different technical capabilities, EA had then decided to offer two games. The first was the next-gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series) including all the technical novelties of this new generation of football games, and the second was the old-gen version (PS4, Xbox One and PC) which remained a simple upgrade. level of FIFA 21. A decision which had been far from unanimous, the players noting first of all that the PCs were confined to the "old" generation, and deploring the absence of crossplay between Xbox One, PC and PS4.

For FIFA 23 things are different. If the two versions of the game still exist, separating the next-gen from the old-gen, the rules have changed. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to enjoy the same version of the game, and even crossplay has been fully integrated into the game. For PS4 and Xbox One players don't panic, crossplay is also offered to them. These cross-platform play features are of course FUT Division Rivals (except Co-op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies. and finally Online Seasons.

If there is a category of players who have been quite adversely affected by recent FIFA releases, it is Nintendo Switch players. The latter must be satisfied for several years with "legacy" versions of the game, ie a copy without the new technical improvements of its counterparts on PC, Playstation and Xbox. When it comes to FIFA 23, unfortunately, this trend continues. FIFA 23 on Switch will therefore also be a "legacy" version of the game. EA say it themselves: "[FIFA 23] gameplay and modes will be identical to FIFA 22 on Switch and will offer the same gameplay Legacy FIFA 22 without any significant new development or evolution." If you or someone close to you owns a Nintendo Switch, we highly recommend that you play this edition of the game.

On the sidelines of the arrival of FIFA 23, we couldn't help but notice that this 25th iteration of the franchise would be the last to bear the same name. Indeed, you may already know it, but the divorce has been pronounced between EA Sports and FIFA. The reason ? On the one hand, FIFA wants to increase the prices paid by EA for the ownership of the license, on the other hand, it also intends to make it accept that FIFA appears in other video game franchises (Roblox, Fortnite... ). A slightly too incredible idea for EA, which has decided to go it alone from the year 2023. FIFA 23 will therefore be the last football game bearing the famous name of the International Football Federation.

As for the future of football simulation games, don't panic, EA intends to develop its own franchise, which will bear the name of EA Sports FC. Only, EA Sports FC will have to give up content related to the World Cup, directly licensed by FIFA. As for the clubs, however, the game should have no problem according to EA. On the side of FIFA, we are all grumpy, but we intend to find another standard bearer for the official football simulation. Various candidates could enter the dance, among the biggest studios in the video game world, but for the moment, no information has emerged on this subject.