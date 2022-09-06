FIFA 23: early access, notes, pre-orders... The essentials in detail

FIFA 23. The greatest football game is back! FIFA 23 arrives at the end of the month and marks the beginning of a new era for Electronic Arts. We explain everything you need to know about the game, its early access and its future just below.

[Updated September 6, 2022 2:13 PM] Electronic Arts will soon celebrate the end of an era that spanned more than 23 years. The American publisher offers us FIFA 23 at the end of September, the one that will be the last to bear the official name of the International Football Federation. The break has indeed been consumed between the two actors, who have marked their differences to such an extent that Electronic Arts will never publish a FIFA game again. But while waiting for all these upheavals, we focus on one of the most popular games of all time, and on its new iteration which will soon land in our living rooms.

A little earlier in the month, a big error coming from Microsoft allowed some lucky little ones to discover FIFA 23 in preview. Indeed, the game was made available on the Xbox Store for a few hours, allowing players who pre-ordered it to download it entirely. We were thus able to discover the new ratings of the players, with a top 10 which is enough to make France smile, and our Belgian neighbors. Not to mention a top 30 that smells slightly new. We take a look at the new notes on the notes side just below.

As for the rest of the best players in the game, it was also revealed through other Twitter posts. We find there:

To tell you the truth, FIFA 23 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2022. But that's not all, some lucky ones will be able to access it in early access from September 27. Indeed, there are various ways to take advantage of this advantage, we have listed them in the article below, but if you are an EA subscriber. In the meantime, you will have to wait a few more weeks to discover the extent of the new features of FIFA 23.

It is therefore a video of more than 11 minutes that EA presents to us, in order to dive in detail into all the new features offered by FIFA 23. There is a presentation of Hypermotion 2, the new motion capture system used to make the gestures of the players more real than life. We can also see the changes made to the races of the players, now divided into three categories: explosive, long and controlled, but also at the level of the shooting system. The latter is assigned a new feature, the super shot, a powerful and precise strike that can be triggered after a dribble or in first intention. In terms of ball control, it will now be possible to differentiate control and shot thanks to fluid shots. Set pieces have also undergone many changes, with the appearance of a penalty kick timer.

But to counter all these new offensive options, FIFA 23 intends to offer you the possibility of defending with precision, with better ground coverage from players not controlled by the player, but also different new defense animations allowing to recover the balloon more easily. The goalkeeper also sees himself slightly boosted, with better reaction times based on his ability to see the ball at the time of the strike, but also better ball retention when taking the ball in the air. Besides that, the small detail that kills, the fingers of the goalkeepers are now animated and deform on contact with the ball.

FIFA 23 doesn't really plan to cut corners when it comes to technical innovations. The game invites you to discover its Hypermotion 2 system, the motion-capture technology that made the success of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of FIFA 22. This time again, the emphasis is on ultra-realistic graphics , in the absence of ultra-realism football, and we can already see in the trailer above the quality of the animations of movement, strikes, tackles and even blades of grass from the lawn (yes, yes) . Although it is the last FIFA game in history (see below in this article), EA intends to make an impression with FIFA 23.

Also note that for the first time, FIFA 23 will offer next-gen versions on three different media, the new kid being the PC. Keyboard-mouse players will therefore finally be able to play with their friends on PS5 and Xbox Series via crossplay, and take advantage of the technical innovations of Hypermotion 2. In addition to this information, we already know that the game will give pride of place to the women's football, by reiterating its integration of women's national teams, but also by offering players the opportunity to discover the teams of the French, English, German and American women's championships.

In addition, the game intends to offer us an edition with two very distinct World Cups. It will feature the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. equality in this new edition of the franchise. These two competitions will not be present when the game launches next September, but will be the subject of subsequent and completely free updates a few months after its release.

EA recently announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Juventus of Turin. The Italian club will therefore be back in the next EA Sports games, so FIFA 23 and the next independent license from EA, EA Sports FC. Prior to that, Juve were exclusive to Konami's PES and eFootball games, and had been for just over three years. FIFA players will therefore have the pleasure of finding the stars of the Italian club in play, such as Adrien Rabiot or the recent rookie Paul Pogba, who has just injured his right meniscus elsewhere. This partnership will also result in various associated actions between EA and Juve, and will continue after the end of the FIFA games in 2023.

Two minutes of trailer, muscular sequences, strikes of all kinds... No doubt, we are in a FIFA trailer. In addition to the two stars of this ultimate edition of the most popular football game, there is new information on its content. FUT mode, Hypermotion 2, World Cups (and yes, the Women's World Cup is also in the game this year)... The desire to provide an immersive experience to the player is more relevant than ever for EA. With a release scheduled for the start of the school year in September, the game intends to make an impression before the final break between FIFA and Electronic Arts.

If this short presentation of FIFA 23 has convinced you, know that it is already available for pre-order! Only, you will not find it yet on the sites of French and European retailers, but on the official EA site. The game will be available on PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. Attention, as for FIFA 22, only the next-gen versions (i.e. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series) include the technological improvements of Hypermotion 2. As for the versions, the game is available in Standard version (79, €99 PS5 and Xbox Series and €69.99 PC, PS4 and Xbox One) and in Ultimate version (€99.99).

The Ultimate version includes various benefits, such as a FUT World Cup 2022 hero, 3 days of early access to the game, the possibility to upgrade to a next-gen version for free (if you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One), a FUT item to watch, Mbappé on loan on FUT, 4600 FIFA points, a Local Talent in Career mode, and a FUT Ambassador on loan.

It's always a little mystery accompanying the release of a new FIFA: who will be behind the French commentary of the matches? If the last FIFA had attributed this honorable role to Pierre Ménes and Hervé Mathoux, the former having since been ousted from the game following various sex scandals, FIFA 23 takes a completely different direction, to the delight of many football fans. Indeed, for the French versions, it will now be Omar Da Fonseca and Benjamin Da Silva, the unleashed duo of La Liga for beIN Sports who will comment on the matches on the screen. A "childhood dream" for Da Silva who does not hide his joy at having been able to participate in the development of the game.

FIFA 22 had introduced us to the idea of ​​two different versions of the same game. This release being linked to two generations of consoles with different technical capabilities, EA had then decided to offer two games. The first was the next-gen version (PS5 and Xbox Series) including all the technical novelties of this new generation of football games, and the second was the old-gen version (PS4, Xbox One and PC) which remained a simple upgrade. FIFA 21. A decision that was far from unanimous, players first noting that PCs were confined to the "old" generation, and deploring the lack of crossplay between Xbox One, PC and PS4.

For FIFA 23 things are different. If the two versions of the game still exist, separating the next-gen from the old-gen, the rules have changed. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to enjoy the same version of the game, and even crossplay has been fully integrated into the game. For PS4 and Xbox One players don't panic, crossplay is also offered to them. These cross-platform play features are of course FUT Division Rivals (except Co-op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies. and finally Online Seasons.

If there is a category of players who have been quite adversely affected by recent FIFA releases, it is Nintendo Switch players. The latter must be satisfied for several years with "legacy" versions of the game, ie a copy without the new technical improvements of its counterparts on PC, Playstation and Xbox. When it comes to FIFA 23, unfortunately, this trend continues. FIFA 23 on Switch will therefore also be a "legacy" version of the game. EA say it themselves: "[FIFA 23] gameplay and modes will be identical to FIFA 22 on Switch and will offer the same gameplay Legacy FIFA 22 without any significant new development or evolution." If you or someone close to you owns a Nintendo Switch, we highly recommend that you play this edition of the game.

FIFA 23 muse Samantha May Kerr is an Australian player playing for Chelsea in the Women's Super League. She was born in 1993 in East Fremantle and is the daughter of Roger Kerr, an Australian football player playing in the 80s. Noted for her scoring skills during her stints with Perth FC and Western New York, she signed for two years and a half at Chelsea in 2019. As well as being the first woman to wear a FIFA jacket, she is also the highest paid player in the world, and the top scorer in the Women Super League championship since 2020. Chelsea have d has won the competition every year since his arrival. Sam Kerr undoubtedly has a track record that could make the greatest players in the men's championships dream, including a certain Kylian Mbappé, co-star of the cover of FIFA 23.

If for the first time the cover of a FIFA game honors women's football, the game intends to push its integration of women further. Thus, we recently learned that several national championships will be represented in FIFA 23, including the French D1F. The twelve teams that make up this "Women's League 1" will all be playable, while the FAWSL (England), NWSL (United States) and Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany) championships will also be fully accessible. A big step forward for FIFA, which had hitherto been content to include only national selections in its previous sections. Also note that the game will include, as we said above, the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, as a free update after its release.

On the sidelines of the arrival of FIFA 23, we couldn't help but notice that this 25th iteration of the franchise would be the last to bear the same name. Indeed, you may already know it, but the divorce has been pronounced between EA Sports and FIFA. The reason ? On the one hand, FIFA wants to increase the prices paid by EA for the ownership of the license, on the other hand, it also intends to make it accept that FIFA appears in other video game franchises (Roblox, Fortnite... ). A slightly too incredible idea for EA, which has decided to go it alone from the year 2023. FIFA 23 will therefore be the last football game bearing the famous name of the International Football Federation.

As for the future of football simulation games, don't panic, EA intends to develop its own franchise, which will bear the name of EA Sports FC. Only, EA Sports FC will have to give up content related to the World Cup, directly licensed by FIFA. As for the clubs, however, the game should have no problem according to EA. On the side of FIFA, we are all grumpy, but we intend to find another standard bearer for the official football simulation. Various candidates could enter the dance, among the biggest studios in the video game world, but for the moment, no information has emerged on this subject.