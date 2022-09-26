FIFA 23 Early Access coming soon, how to join?

FIFA 23 is coming in a few days and it will already be possible to discover it this Tuesday thanks to its early access. A trial period available through three different offers, which are explained to you in detail.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 10:08 a.m.] FIFA 23 is only a few days away from the release, the most popular sports simulation game is making a comeback in September, showing its credentials for the latest edition in its history. The flagship license of Electronic Arts is indeed coming to an end after the divorce between the American studio and the International Football Federation, formalizing the end of the famous series of football games. FIFA 23 will therefore be the last FIFA, and will officially open its stadiums to players on September 30th. But the good news is that it is possible to play it in early access from Tuesday, September 27 at midnight, thanks to three techniques that we detail just below.

Let's start with the first way to fully enjoy FIFA 23 from September 27 at midnight: buy the Ultimate Edition. This legendary edition allows you in addition to the game to obtain 4600 FIFA points, FUT players on loan, and many other small advantages which could facilitate your first hours on FUT. But the most important thing here is also that the Ultimate edition gives you unlimited access to the game from September 27 at 00:00. Only one small problem, its price, since it is sold at a price of 99.99 € on consoles and 89.99 € on PC. A significant investment, knowing all the same that the Ultimate versions of FIFA 23 on console also include the free upgrade from the "old-gen" versions (Xbox One and PS4) to the "next-gen" versions (PS5, Xbox Series ). So if you plan to change consoles soon, this may be the right version of the game for you.

You may already know this, but EA now has its own gaming subscription service. This offer, divided into two subscriptions EA Play and EA Play Pro, offers you different advantages which differ from one to the other. As for EA Play (€3.99/month or €24.99/year), a subscriber gains access to a playlist of EA games, 10% discount on purchases from the EA store, virtual gifts and above all, what interests us here, 10 hours of early access to all new releases. Subscribing to EA Play therefore allows you to obtain 10 hours of early access play on FIFA 23 from September 27. EA Play is valid on PC via Steam and EA App, on Playstation and on Xbox.

As far as EA Play Pro is concerned, this subscription is almost similar to Xbox Game Pass. It includes all the benefits of EA Play but gives you unlimited access to all EA games, including new releases. An EA Play Pro subscriber will therefore not need to buy FIFA 23 to play it, and will be able to access its early access from September 27 with no time limit. The EA Play Pro subscription is offered for PC gamers only, and only works with the EA App. Its price is €14.99/month or €99.99/year.

You may already know this, but Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get some benefits over EA games. Indeed, EA and Microsoft have teamed up to combine their Xbox Game Pass and EA Play offers. To make it clearer, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get the benefits of EA Play. If you follow our reasoning, you will understand that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers therefore have early access to FIFA 23. However, this access is limited to 10 hours of play. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will therefore be able to enjoy of FIFA 23 from September 27 for 10 hours. This offer obviously only concerns Xbox and PC players. You can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for €9.99/month with a discount of €1/month for the first month on PC.