Few people do it, and yet it would prevent bad smells from the washing machine.

Your washing machine cleans clothes every week. And yet, sometimes it can smell bad. The manager ? This place too often forgotten.

The washing machine is an essential household appliance in our homes. However, despite its undeniable usefulness, this device can sometimes cause inconvenience, particularly bad odors. These can quickly develop and become particularly present when opening the drum of your machine. Only one solution: regularly clean your washing machine thoroughly or risk, in the very short term, also having “clean” laundry that smells bad. Despite all the care taken, are there still really unpleasant odors coming from your washing machine?

This phenomenon, although common, can be avoided by adopting an often overlooked practice: cleaning the laundry compartment regularly. Not many people do this, and yet it is an essential step in keeping your washing machine fresh. The laundry compartment is a place conducive to the proliferation of bacteria, mold and detergent residue, especially in a hot and humid environment, ideal for the formation of bad odors.

Ignoring cleaning can lead to an accumulation of dirt, thus affecting the optimal functioning of the machine and contributing to the spread of unpleasant odors on your laundry. To avoid these inconveniences, it is recommended to regularly clean the detergent compartment of your washing machine. Ideally, you should clean this element every five to ten uses of your device! However, this gesture is far too often forgotten.

In most washing machines, the detergent compartment is removable. Start by removing the drawer and carefully remove it from its location following the manufacturer's instructions available in the user manual or online. Cleaning the laundry compartment can be done easily since hot, soapy water may be enough. However, be sure to reach into every corner and scrub gently to remove detergent residue and built-up deposits. To do this, you can use an old toothbrush to reach the least accessible corners and places. Then rinse thoroughly.

Before replacing the compartment, disinfect with white vinegar. It is a natural disinfectant effective in eliminating bacteria and mold. To do this, pour a small amount of product into the compartment and leave to act for a few minutes before rinsing with plenty of clean water and drying carefully. You can then put the drawer back in place. Make sure it is completely dry to avoid any mold growth. You're already done!