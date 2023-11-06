Few French people know: these plants keep mold away from your home

Mold is a danger to your home and to you. But you can get rid of them with these inexpensive and easy-to-care-for plants.

With the drop in temperatures, many are starting to have problems with condensation on the windows of their homes. Although condensation on windows may not seem like a big deal, it can actually lead to mold growth. Indoor mold is a health risk, causing respiratory problems. It also deteriorates construction materials, reducing the lifespan of the house. It is therefore crucial to remove it quickly to maintain a healthy environment and preserve the integrity of the building.

To prevent this problem, there is a solution that not only dehumidifies your home, but also makes it more welcoming. In fact, some indoor plants are able to absorb humidity and reduce the formation of condensation. These plants act as natural air purifiers and are even relatively easy to care for.

Plant specialists recommend English ivy first. This beautiful foliage plant acts as an effective air filter and fights against mold. It is also well tolerated by allergy sufferers, as it removes toxins from the air. However, it is important to mention that it is toxic to pets. To be reserved for homes without pets.

Another beneficial plant is spathiphyllum, also known as moonflower, which is not only easy to grow but also appreciates humidity. It absorbs mold spores and significantly improves air quality. Like English ivy, spathiphyllum can also be toxic to pets.

The golden palm (also called the areca palm) is also a great example of a plant that can reduce the humidity in your home. It not only helps reduce humidity but also converts carbon dioxide into oxygen. Otherwise, the spider plant is an ideal solution for those who don't have a green thumb. It is known for being easy to maintain and has the ability to remove mold and allergens from the air.

In addition to the plants mentioned above, we can also turn to sansevieria, which requires minimal maintenance. Nephrolepis, also known as Boston fern, can also balance humidity levels and help purify the air. With these indoor plants you can create a more welcoming environment and reduce condensation problems in your home in a natural and aesthetic way.