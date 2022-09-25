Federer - Nadal: a defeat and farewell, the videos

FEDERER-NADAL. For his last match before his retirement, Roger Federer played doubles with Rafael Nadal during the Laver Cup on Friday, September 23. After their defeat, the two tennis players let their emotions run wild.

[Updated September 24, 2022 at 3:27 p.m.] On Friday September 23, Roger Federer played his last professional tennis match before his retirement during the Laver Cup in London. For the occasion, he was playing doubles alongside his friend and lifelong rival, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal. At the end of their match against Frances Tiafoe - Jack Sock, which they lost (4-6, 7-6, 11-9), the two tennis players let a few tears of sadness flow. An image that ignited social networks and shows the friendship between the two men outside the courts. During a press conference he held after the match, Roger Federer assured: "These are faces and emotions that I will remember in several years, thinking of this evening", reports Franceinfo. Before his retirement, the Swiss was cheered on by the 17,500 spectators gathered for the occasion.

Roger Federer had announced a few days earlier that he was going to retire. He decided to do it during the Laver Cup. "To play with Rafa, to see all these legends, it's fantastic. [...] I didn't want to be alone to live that moment. I wanted to say my goodbyes surrounded", he confided to the from his last game. Despite the emotion on his face, the player said: "It's been a wonderful journey, if necessary I would do everything exactly the same way, I'm happy, not sad, thank you", reports The world. The newspaper underlines the enthusiasm of the public present for the occasion, with a queue that is always full at the official store of the Laver Cup, everyone wishing to leave with their souvenir of Roger Federer.

Roger Federer's farewell to the tennis courts was a moment of emotion for him, but also for the players who were present during this moment in history. All shared their pain during this evening. Rafael Nadal, friend and rival of the Swiss tennis player, said at a press conference that when he started, Roger Federer was "the man to beat", since he was the best. If since then, Rafael Nadal has exceeded him in number of Majors won (22 against 20), the two men have always maintained good relations. "There was a great rivalry, but always a huge respect between our families, our teams, never big problems," he said, in comments reported by Le Parisien. Over time, the two men discovered their common points: "We can talk, freely, we feel confident. It's beautiful after all that we shared, I'm very proud and very happy that we end up as friends", concluded Rafael Nadal.