FC Barcelona - Celta Vigo: time, TV channel... match info

A few days after its disappointment in the Champions League, FC Barcelona intends to reassure itself in La Liga and continue its good start to the season against Celta Vigo, during the 8th day.

The San Siro scar is still fresh but the schedule is such that FC Barcelona cannot dwell on the opposite midweek scenario. On Tuesday, the Catalan club took a wrong turn in the Champions League by losing in Milan against Inter. More than the defeat, it is the manner with an equalizer denied to Pedri and a penalty not granted by the VAR which frustrates the Catalans, and the consequences, the Inter players taking a three-point lead halfway through the group stage . "Tomorrow (tonight), there is a very important match in a competition of the utmost importance, La Liga. We cannot think of Inter Milan", Xavi decided on Saturday at a press conference.

So no question of ruminating. We must move forward and refocus on the championship where the situation of the Barcelonians is much more appreciable. Indeed, after 7 matches, they are undefeated and sit at the top of the standings with 6 successes and a draw. An almost ideal start to the season that the former Barça playing master wants to extend as much as possible. For that, it will be necessary to remobilize, and show commitment and respect against Celta Vigo. "Celta have nothing to do with Mallorca or Inter. They are looking to play, to be vertical when they attack. Last year we already suffered. We have to win, press them. They have just beaten Betis...", enlightened a wary Xavi. Last week, the Galicians created a surprise by dominating the Verdiblanco when they had just chained two losses. A success that could relaunch a dynamic for a club that is currently vegetating in the soft underbelly.

And it is not the Camp Nou that risks intimidating Iago Aspas and his teammates. A year and a half ago, they came to win in the Catalan lair thanks to a double from Santi Mina (2-1). The Spanish international striker, already author of 5 goals, will be the main threat for the Catalans, diminished in defense (Andersen and Koundé injured). If they manage to contain him and isolate him from his partners, they will have solved a good part of the Galician problem because in front, Barcelona have the means to make the difference at all times. Top scorer in the championship (9 goals), Lewandowski will guide his partners and can count on the support of Dembélé, in particular, on whom Xavi relies a lot. "I'm very satisfied with him, I've said that since day one. He has created differences in many matches. But he has to believe in himself more. He has the potential to do so," said the Catalan coach, who would like the 2018 world champion is gaining confidence in his potential and being decisive in every game. By his hooks, his speed and his good reading of the game (4 assists this season in all competitions, editor's note), Dembélé could play a leading role in breaking through the Galician defense. Barça will need all their strength to ensure a 7th success in La Liga and regain the lead from Real Madrid, who won yesterday on the ground of Getafe (1-0). All this a week before a Clasico where national supremacy will be played out.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match take place?

The match of the 8th day of La Liga between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo will kick off at 9 p.m. at Camp Nou.

On which channel will the match FC Barcelona - Celta Vigo be shown?

The match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be broadcast exclusively by beIN SPORTS 1, a channel distributed only via Canal.

Which stream for FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match?

The match between Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona and Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo will be streamed on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic: FC Barcelona: 1.31 / Draw: 5.75 / Celta Vigo: 9.50

Sports bets: FC Barcelona: 1.30 / Draw: 5.80 / Celta Vigo: 10.00

Winamax: FC Barcelona: 1.30 / Draw: 5.80 / Celta Vigo: 10.00

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Éric Garcia, Baldé – Busquets, Gavi, Pedri – Fati, Dembélé, Lewandowski.

Celta Vigo: Marchesin - Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan - Tapia - Cervi, Beltran, Rodriguez - Larsen, Aspas.