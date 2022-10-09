FC Barcelona - Celta Vigo: Pedri's opportunism, follow the match live

Master of the ball, FC Barcelona started its match against Celta Vigo perfectly and leads thanks to a goal from Pedri.

The match of the 8th day of La Liga between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo will kick off at 9 p.m. at Camp Nou.

The match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be broadcast exclusively by beIN SPORTS 1, a channel distributed only via Canal.

The match between Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona and Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo will be streamed on the MyCanal platform.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Balde, Pique, Marcos Alonso, Alba - Busquets (c), Gavi, Pedri - Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.

Celta Vigo : Marchesin – Mallo (c), Aidoo, Nunez, Galan – Veiga, Cervi, Beltran, Rodriguez – Larsen, Aspas.