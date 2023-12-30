Favorite French personalities: big surprise in the Top 50, the entire ranking

The ranking of the French's favorite personalities was published on Sunday December 31. Jean-Jacques Goldman, in first place, remains unbeatable but the rest of the barometer offers some surprises.

Jean-Jacques Goldman once again voted favorite personality of the French! The Ifop/JDD barometer of the 50 favorite French stars, for its 35th edition, once again crowns the author, composer and performer of French variety and pop/rock, who has held first place since 2017. Published Sunday, December 31 , the ranking also reserves some surprises.

The podium welcomes singer Florent Pagny, elected second favorite personality of the French, and who gains six places in the ranking compared to last year. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet loses two places and finds himself at the bottom of the podium. He is followed by actor Omar Sy and singer Vianney who progressed 19 places. The first woman in the barometer is only in fifteenth place: the actress Sophie Marceau. Before her we count the singers Soprano (6th), Francis Cabrel (7th), Grand Corps Malade (8th), the actor Dany Boon (9th), the conductor Philippe Etchebest (10th), the actors Jean Reno (11th), and Jean Dujardin (12th), singer Michel Sardou (13th) and chef Cyril Lignac (14th). The 16th and 17th places are occupied by athletes Zinedine Zidane and Teddy Riner.

The biggest surprise in the ranking is the entry of Jordan Bardella, the only political figure present in the top 50. He arrives directly in 30th place: "never seen before", according to Frédéric Dabi, head of Ifop. The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal obtains 57th place, just before Emmanuel Macron in 63rd place.

In this top 50, there are only 18 women, including actress Virginie Efira who achieved the greatest progression, going from 47th to 24th place.