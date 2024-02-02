Farmers receive a voice message from Marion Maréchal

The head of the Reconquest in Europe list unfolds his program in a pre-recorded message which was sent to a targeted population, in the midst of a crisis in the agricultural world.

This is not the first time that the Reconquest party has used this method. In 2022, in the middle of the presidential campaign, French people were surprised to discover an audio message from Éric Zemmour on their voicemail. In recent days, it is the voice of Marion Maréchal, head of the party's list for the European elections, which has resonated in the handset of several farmers. Riding on the anger of the rural world, the former member of parliament for Vaucluse took the opportunity to send her “support” to the operators and present her program to them.

“A farmer sent me, scandalized, this automated audio message of political canvassing that she recently received from… Marion Maréchal,” wonders the digital cultures specialist Tristan Mendès France, on X, before denouncing a “big forcing the extreme right on farmers", a "frantically borderline" practice.

In this audio of just under two minutes, Marion Maréchal sends “a message of support” to farmers, believing that “your anger is legitimate and your fight is necessary”. She designates “those responsible for this current crisis”: “the successive French governments”, but also “the Commission of Ursula von der Leyen”. She continues with several electoral promises from her party, and concludes by inviting you to “type 1” to receive more information.

Contacted by HuffPost, Marion Maréchal's entourage affirms that this message is "perfectly authentic and perfectly legal". "In accordance with the provisions of the CNIL, each telephone message is preceded by an option allowing you to object to listening to the message and to listen to the legal notices", reports the candidate's campaign team to BFMTV.

Several companies now offer services for sending electoral messages targeting specific populations. Emmanuel Macron's team also used it, a few days before the second round of the 2022 presidential election.