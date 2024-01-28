Farmers' pensions recalculated... and the poorest disadvantaged?

A proposed law, aimed at recalculating the amount of farmers' retirement pensions, could ignite the situation in the days to come.

Thunderclap for farmers’ retirement? The report on the proposed Dive law (PPL) commissioned by the services of the Ministry of Agriculture appears explosive given the context. This proposal aims, among other things, to calculate the basic pension of non-agricultural employees based only on their best 25 years of income. The ministry's report on this parliamentary initiative has not yet been made public, but Politico was able to obtain it exclusively this Sunday. As a reminder, this report was initially expected at the end of January.

Today, the FNSEA accuses the government of playing for time by still not publishing this report. The agricultural pension reform was originally planned for the three months following its adoption, on February 14, 2023. However, a “delayed entry into force until January 1, 2026” is favored, as indicated on the agricultural pensions website. 'National Assembly.

One thing is certain, the amount of farmers' retirement pensions is very low today. Survivor's pensions are "between 700 and 800 euros", as indicated by the president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, last week at France Inter. This is why the bill from MP LR Julien Dive provides for a calculation that is supposed to be more advantageous, over the 25 best years of income. A proposal supported by the FNSEA in November 2022. On paper, this proposed law has everything of considerable benefit for the agricultural world. The reality is quite different and could provoke strong reactions this week.

According to Politico, "the report on the PPL Dive largely tempers the positive effects of the measure. Government services in fact come to the conclusion that the new method of calculation would mainly benefit high-income farmers, and not the smallest farmers, who could even lose.” Enough to minimize its impact, or even discredit it. Unless Julien Dive, Les Républicains deputy for the 2nd constituency of Aisne, initiator of this bill, revises his copy. “The agricultural regime was one of the last retirement systems calculated over the entire career. It is a strong and positive signal for farmers after 20 years of combat” he declared, on February 28, 2023 on France Culture after the incorporation of his proposed law into the Official Journal.

In reality, over the period 2030-2040, 30% of the first two quintiles would lose at least 10% of their pension. Conversely, the last two quintiles would include more winners. Politico also reports that new proposals intended to improve agricultural pensions are on the table and being studied by the government. On the other hand, they should not be part of the additional measures to come, and mentioned by the Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, Monday morning in the show Les 4V on France 2.