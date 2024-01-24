Farmers' crisis: what the government plans to announce this Friday

The Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, should announce a first series of measures this Friday in order to provide responses to the anger of farmers.

The mobilization of farmers, which has been going on for a week now, continues to intensify and is increasing throughout France. The blockades are getting closer to Paris, as the angry farmers announced at the start of the mobilization. New actions are taking place this Thursday morning in the Paris region, in Essonne and in Yvelines. Faced with pressure on the government, the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, brought together the ministers of agriculture, ecological transition and the economy this Thursday January 25 morning. The government officially addresses the “subject of the agricultural situation and the responses that can be provided.”

This Thursday, Europe 1, clearly well informed, announced that the Prime Minister should unveil a first series of measures on Friday January 26 in the afternoon. These announcements should take place while the Prime Minister is expected this Friday on the ground with farmers. According to information collected by the media, the government is considering various possibilities such as "cash flow aid, a reduction in administrative constraints, or even compensation for the planned increase in the taxation of non-road diesel, or even its outright abandonment ". A close friend of Mr. Attal told Europe 1 "that absolutely nothing is excluded. We must strike hard. What the agricultural world is experiencing is unacceptable."

Over the past few days, the Prime Minister has spoken with numerous union representatives from the agricultural sector. On Wednesday evening, the FNSEA and the Young Farmers (JA) sent the government a detailed list of 24 demands and insisted on the need to “immediately help the sectors most in crisis: viticulture and organic agriculture”. Among the demands put forward, the unions are calling for “absolute respect for the Egalim laws” dating from 2018 and 2020 relating to the sharing of value between the different players in the French food chain.

The president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, also requested emergency financial aid of “50 to 100 million euros”. According to a close friend of Gabriel Attal, the latter would be "generally in agreement" with the unions and assures that "the exchanges were very good".