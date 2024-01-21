Farmers' crisis: Minister mocks Jordan Bardella

The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau mocked the president of the RN Jordan Bardella after his visit to Gironde to support farmers.

"I'm glad he's discovering what boots are. But I wish he'd discovered agriculture first." The declaration is signed by the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau regarding the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, this Sunday, January 21 in the Grand Jury show RTL-Le Figaro-Paris Première. The day before, the head of the RN list in the European elections went to meet farmers in Queyrac, in Nord-Médoc in Gironde. Farmers whose anger is growing and which could increase in the coming days.

The Minister of Agriculture was not kind to Bardella. “I would have liked that in five years he would have expressed himself more on agriculture and that he would have led battles” he indicated. He says he lives "in a village of 700 inhabitants. I know what I'm talking about about rurality and agriculture." He continues: "The National Rally always explains that it comes to defend patriotism. But who is the party from abroad? It's the RN. Who defends the Russians? Who defends Putin's strategy? Who was financed by Putin? Who told us we shouldn't have solidarity with Ukraine? It's them."

For the Minister of Agriculture, they are "the friends of Mr Bardella, that is to say Mr Putin. They are the ones responsible for the increase in inflation, in energy", he It's not fair to blame Ukraine. The markets are disrupted “because Ukraine can no longer export its cereals to third countries”. he also indicated.

The FNSEA promises that "from today and throughout the week and as long as necessary, a certain number of actions will be carried out" through its president Arnaud Rousseau, this Monday morning on France Inter. Last Friday, already, the federation of agricultural operators' unions of Haute-Garonne demanded the "urgent release of the envelopes promised by the State", "the rehabilitation of the rate of exemption from the consumption tax on energy products" and not to modify irrigation authorizations. Sunday, at around 6 p.m., the A64 motorway south of Toulouse was still cut in both directions near Carbonne. This Monday is the fifth day of blockage in Haute-Garonne.