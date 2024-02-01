After the government's announcements, the call of the FNSEA and Young Farmers was heard. A large part of the blockades have been lifted, all the highways in Île-de-France have been reopened to traffic. However, the Peasant Confederation announced the organization of new road blockages next week. While the two main unions invite farmers to continue mobilizing with the prefectures to achieve the realization of the promises.
Farmers' anger, live: new blockages promised next week
