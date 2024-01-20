Farid, Sedan: two victims of ultra-violent punitive expeditions in Saint-Denis

After the death of two teenagers, victims of two ultra-violent punitive expeditions in less than a week, the Saint-Denis Town Hall prohibits gatherings until Monday noon.

Saint-Denis was the scene of two ultra-violent attacks in less than a week. After the death of Sedan, the 14-year-old teenager stabbed on the platform of the Basilique de Saint-Denis metro station, the City announced the death of Farid, 18, who was seriously attacked on Wednesday while he was on his way to a white bac test. “Saint-Denis loses another of its children. This is an absolute tragedy. […] Everyone must take the measure of their responsibility to put an end to the cycle of violence,” wrote the Town Hall in a press release, according to Le Parisien.

According to the municipality, the young man was the victim of a punitive expedition of rare violence. “The aggression was fleeting, cold, blind,” explains the press release. Hit several times with "blunt objects", the teenager, abandoned on the ground by his attackers, was taken to intensive care at Beaujon hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after four days. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

However, a 19-year-old man went to the police and was taken into custody on Saturday, January 20, for the murder of Sedan. No direct link has yet been made, at this stage, between the two cases, two sources close to the investigation told Le Parisien. Tensions between several neighborhoods have been felt in the town for several days.

As a precautionary measure, the Saint-Denis Town Hall has prohibited "any grouping and [any] gathering of people leading to abusive, prolonged occupations of the public domain affecting order and security" until Monday noon.

