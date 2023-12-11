Fake calendar scams are increasing, here are the details that should alert you

It's time for firefighters and mail carriers to come meet you for the calendar sale! Be careful, however, of the increasing number of scams.

Who says end of year, says firefighters’ calendar! In reality, fire fighters are not the only ones to go around homes in December, postmen or garbage collectors can also ring your doorbell! Unfortunately, because there is often a catch, this practice has its share of scams. In fact, smart guys take advantage of the goodwill of individuals to defraud them by pretending to be firefighters or postmen. A lucrative practice that can be avoided thanks to several very useful tips. So, beware and follow these tips to avoid getting scammed.

Do you have any doubts about the person you have in front of you? The firefighter or postman must be able to show you his card. A photo is mandatory on firefighter cards, a new element that can help you spot a scam. In the vast majority of cases, several firefighters come and spread out between the different houses on the street. Remember to observe in the street if this is indeed the case. This can give you a first clue.

Is your interlocutor asking you for 10 euros? This should immediately ring a bell! The price of calendars is at the discretion of the individuals. Generally, locals give a 5 euro note, this can go up for the more generous ones. Keep in mind that no fixed price should be offered to you. Decline the offer if this is the case, there is a good chance that you are in the presence of a charlatan who has come to take your money.

Also, stay on your guard and never let the “salesman” into your home. This could take advantage of a moment of inadvertence, for example if you go to look for change to steal an object. Do you have any doubts? Contact 17.

Finally, you can try to rely on the outfit. For firefighters, it's easy. They come to your door in firefighter gear. In addition, the calendars are relatively elaborate with beautiful photos and quality paper. On the other hand, it is more complicated to form an opinion on the factors.

Especially since La Poste does not manage the operation: a postman decides or not, spontaneously, to travel. To avoid being fooled, pay close attention to the calendar in question. It must include the La Poste logo. If he is absent, move on and return to the fireside.