Fake bomb threats: Who is behind the threats? What are they risking?

Around ten regional airports have had to be evacuated in recent days, causing numerous disruptions throughout France. Bomb threats and threats of attacks are increasing. What do their authors risk?

Daily threats. Bomb threats have been at the heart of the news for several days. While France is at the maximum alert level of the Vigipirate plan, the Louvre Museum, the Palace of Versailles, numerous airports, as well as several educational establishments had to be evacuated after these bomb threats or threatening messages evoking an attack. The Louvre also had to temporarily close its doors last weekend.

Incidents which multiplied after the terrorist attack in Arras. The Gambetta middle and high school, where the tragedy occurred, was concerned on Monday at the time of the tribute paid to Dominique Bernard and the resumption of classes. Schools are also regularly the target of threatening messages. The Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, reported 299 bomb threats recorded targeting educational establishments since the start of the school year.

The Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti announced that 22 investigations are underway, on RTL, this Friday. “There were arrests a few hours ago and there will be convictions,” he assured. A man was arrested and taken into police custody this Friday, reports BFMTV. He is suspected of being the author of the bomb threat that occurred Thursday at the Château de Versailles. According to the news channel, the suspect, aged 37, suffers from schizophrenia. No terrorist motivation was considered. On Monday, the Créteil public prosecutor's office announced the arrest of seven suspects after a wave of false bomb threats in Val-de-Marne. These are adolescents aged 13 to 16 years old.

In accordance with article 322-13 of the Penal Code, the maximum penalty for a false bomb threat for adults is three years' imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros. "The threat, by any means whatsoever, to commit destruction, damage or deterioration is punishable by one year's imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros when it is made with the order to complete a condition", specifies the text of the law.

This article states that "the penalty is increased to three years' imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros if it involves a threat of destruction, damage or deterioration dangerous to people". But there are other legal qualifications for particular cases, such as whether the bomb threat is against a plane or ship. A person who transmits “false news” to “compromise the safety of an aircraft in flight” or “a ship” therefore risks five years of imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.

Those under 18 risk being punished by educational measures (curfew, ban on going to certain places or even civic training courses). In addition to these penalties, requests for compensation to cover the costs generated by these false alerts may also arise. In the event of conviction of minors, it is the parents who must pay these costs.