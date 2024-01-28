Faced with blockages, new measures "in 48 hours" according to the government?

Guest of 4V on France 2 this Monday morning, the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau notably indicated that new measures for agriculture will be taken in the next 48 hours.

While the blockades of farmers continue this Monday around Paris and Lyon, the Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau was the guest of 4 Vérités on France 2, this Monday morning. The latter notably commented on the measures announced by Gabriel Attal during his visit to Haute-Garonne last Friday to come to the aid of the agricultural world.

If the desire of certain farmers to control foreign trucks at Rungis does not particularly worry the Minister of Agriculture, who is counting on the trust established with the unions so that everything happens "in good order", he nevertheless made a main announcement. “We continue to work to propose, through simplification, a certain number of measures to emerge from the crisis.” New proposals will take place “in 48 hours” according to Marc Fesneau.

On the other hand, “we cannot enter into a logic which is to block Paris or the large metropolises” he regretted. “I try to respond to the farmers’ injunctions.” The armored vehicles deployed by the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin in the face of certain "marginals of the protests" are necessary for the Minister of Agriculture. So, are blockades a disturbance of public order? “The main subject” is that there be no violence for the Minister of Agriculture.

The fallow obligation could be lifted. This is a demand observed in 22 European countries, including France, the minister recalled. Precisely, Europe today presents some limits, notably in terms of coherence and simplification for Marc Fesneau. On the environment, it is currently impossible to make choices on a national scale.

The minister also wanted to recall that massive imports from Ukraine were starting to have “perverse effects”. “We have to find the means in terms of amounts or volumes.” One thing is certain, he now wants to act, particularly on poultry, eggs and sugar. Finally, the Minister of Agriculture reacted to Eric Ciotti's latest proposal, concerning farmers' salaries. The president of the Les Républicains group wants no farmer to be paid less than 1,500 euros net. “I don’t understand how he finances this measure. What he is proposing is very bureaucratic,” declared the Minister of Agriculture.