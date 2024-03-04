Facebook and Instagram outage: when will services be restored?

A global outage has affected the social networks of the Meta platform since Tuesday March 5. It is no longer possible to access Facebook and Instagram.

A major outage has affected the various Meta platforms since Tuesday March 5, 2024. Facebook, Instagram, Thread and Messenger are particularly affected. On Instagram, an error message "unable to refresh feed" appears. For Facebook, many users complain of being automatically logged out when trying to log in. Messages are just starting to flourish on X (formerly Twitter), which works perfectly.

Users of the specialized site Downdetector complain in particular about not being able to receive a code to identify themselves on Facebook. The duration of the outage facing Meta is impossible to indicate. In 2021, a giant outage had already affected these platforms and lasted 6 hours. For the moment, Meta is unable to provide further information on the origin of the outage and the horizon for a return to normal.