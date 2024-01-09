Fabien Roussel wants to invite himself to Matignon on February 3 for “a “truth” operation

The PCF wants to take advantage of the change of Prime Minister to send a message to the government, directly to Matignon.

Invited on TF1 on Tuesday January 9, the national secretary of the PCF indicated that he intended to speak very directly with Gabriel Attal, the new Prime Minister, to talk to him about the purchasing power of the French. “I am going to invite employees to send us their pay slips and on February 3, we will go to Matignon to take these thousands of pay slips to show the Prime Minister the reality of salaries in our country,” he declared. on TF1.

The former presidential candidate wanted a “profound change” particularly on the “question of salaries, pensions, purchasing power and the fight against inflation”. “I rather have the feeling that the President of the Republic is in the commedia dell'arte and that he is amusing the country with this reshuffle. This is not life,” he regretted. Fabien Roussel also insisted on his "truth operation": "We must ensure that work pays. We need to reconcile the French, to put work back at the heart of the political project", denouncing "a smicardisation of France ".

All employees are invited to send their pay slip, hiding their name and indicating their seniority, to the address salaries@pcf.fr, specifies a party press release.

The PCF boss then clarified to AFP that he would request an interview with the Prime Minister, accompanied by the presidents of the communist group in the Senate, Cécile Cukierman and in the Assembly, André Chassaigne. Yesterday, Gabriel Attal announced that he was going to invite representatives of political oppositions to Matignon as soon as possible.