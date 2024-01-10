Fabien Roussel (PCF) minister of Gabriel Attal? It's yes if the Prime Minister complies with a few conditions

The boss of the communists, minister of Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal? Without joking, Fabien Roussel does not dismiss the hypothesis.

This could be the biggest surprise of this reshuffle, of the five-year term and probably of political life over the last 50 years: the entry into government of Gabriel Attal and Emmanuel Macron of the boss of the communists. Fabien Roussel, minister of a center-right government? The former PCF presidential candidate is not closing the door. Questioned on France Info this Thursday, January 11, while the reshuffle is being refined at the Elysée and Matignon, he had these words: "I will always respond to a request which goes in the direction of defending the interest of the country , workers". And to recall that "the communists participated in the reconstruction of France in 45, with De Gaulle who was not on our political side".

"If today there was a program on the table that puts social progress at its heart, collective ambition for the country... If there was a government that said 'yes, we are going to make colossal public investments for public services, to rebuild the France of work,” he said, seeming to set conditions. “Don’t you think that the state the country is in, with this impoverishment of workers, does not require us to think big, to open our arms wide? Not to move forward with blinders on?”

Fabien Roussel, who knows Gabriel Attal a little for having invited him to debate at the Huma Festival in 2022, sends a message to Matignon, who will not be fooled by the PR stunt. The boss of the communists does not really plan to enter the government, but is having fun with these mischievous remarks to announce himself as an interlocutor without preconceptions. The national secretary of the PCF and deputy from the North specifies in his speech that he could not join an executive which would not return to pension reform, adding that he had “no illusions”. "At one point things get stuck. Gabriel Attal has been a minister under Macron for 6 years. [...] The governments that have succeeded one another have been governments that have done harm to France," he added.