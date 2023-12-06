F1 2024 calendar: dates and times of Grands Prix, teams, drivers… The complete guide

The 2024 Formula 1 season will run from February to December with no fewer than 24 races on the program. Note the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, no longer popular since 2019. Find all the dates on the 2024 F1 calendar.

New season, same players! The 20 drivers who finished the year 2023 in Abu Dhabi will be the same ones who will start, at the end of February in Bahrain, the 75th Formula 1 world championship. It is extremely rare, but neither seat changes nor arrivals of beginners (rookies) will not have shaken up a transfer market with a flat encephalogram. One thing is certain, however, both drivers and teams will have work to do in 2024 with no less than 24 Grands Prix on the calendar, a record even if this was already the case last year before two races were canceled (Imola and Shanghai).

The only new race on the program, the Chinese Grand Prix will make its comeback after a last edition contested in 2019 before the Covid crisis. Note that the first two races of the championship, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, will exceptionally take place on Saturday, March 2 and 9 respectively. After a final exercise topped by Max Verstappen, winner of 19 of the 22 Grands Prix – a new record that the Red Bull driver already held – many are hoping for a little more suspense, which evaporated too quickly last season. But the three-time world champion, at the wheel of the best car in the paddock, intends to extend his reign at the expense, in particular, of Mercedes, Ferrari and other McLarens.

The 2024 Formula 1 season will feature 24 Grands Prix. It will begin at the end of February in Bahrain and end at the beginning of December in Abu Dhabi. Here is the complete F1 2024 calendar with times given in French time:

No notable changes in the paddock. There will be 10 teams at the start of the 2024 season, so 20 cars on the starting grid. Some official team names may still evolve, like the Sauber team after the end of its partnership with Alfa Romeo.

As we have seen, no movement has come to liven up the transfer market. The drivers for 2024 will be the same as those for 2023, the year in which Daniel Ricciardo replaced Nick De Vries during the season at Alpha Tauri.