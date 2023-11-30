Explosion in Yvelines: two injured and around twenty people evacuated

An explosion occurred in an apartment in Meulan-en-Yvelines this Friday morning. Two people are injured, one seriously. A lead on the origin of the detonation is already being considered.

An explosion in the early morning. This Friday, December 1, around 7 a.m., an apartment in downtown Meulan-en-Yvelines (Yvelines) was destroyed by a violent and sudden explosion, reports Le Parisien. Two people were injured, a woman in her thirties and a man in his fifties who could be brother and sister. The man was said to be in serious condition and was rushed to a hospital. After the explosion, nearly sixty firefighters and nearly thirty emergency vehicles were mobilized.

The apartment blown up by the explosion is located in a building on rue des Tanneries. The residents of the building and two neighboring buildings, 18 people, were evacuated from their homes. The infrastructures having been weakened by the blast of the explosion. The mayor of Meulan-en-Yvelines, Cécile Zammit-Popescu, assures that she is working on a rehousing solution. For now, all the evacuees have been welcomed at the municipality's village hall.

The origins of the tragedy have not yet been determined. According to the first elements reported by the Ile-de-France newspaper, the detonation could be linked to the gas, in particular to the use of a lighter while the gas was on. The police services also on site must confirm and clarify this information.