Everyone should try at least once - the Swedish way to get up earlier in the morning that feels good

The Swedes have a tradition of getting out of bed. With a little method, it becomes easy.

"The future belongs to those who get up early". Have you heard this proverb so much that it now immediately makes you yawn? U.S. too. And yet, we all felt the pleasure of the days that started very early, with full of will and a mind turned to projects. But the main obstacle - getting out of your cozy bed - is still pretty darn important.

There are obviously a whole bunch of methods to achieve this, but most require very demanding discipline and are very focused on how to be the most organized or efficient in managing a workday, your family and your work time. hobbies. We will also tell you that to get up early, you must first go to bed early... But a technique from Sweden could convince you as it is so easy to implement. It’s called “gökotta”!

Gökotta is a Swedish practice that promises to turn you into an “early morning cuckoo,” according to the exact translation. This is actually a tradition that many Swedes observe from the end of May, on Ascension Day, until the beginning of summer, on Midsummer Day. Followed by hundreds of thousands of people, it consists of starting your day “to the rhythm of the birds”. And it has already reached the United States, the United Kingdom, but also Germany and Spain, where the press praised it.

Like many Scandinavian lifestyle trends, gökotta is all about coming into harmony with nature.

Concretely, gökotta involves going out at first light to listen to the morning concert of the birds. That's all. Get up early and get out into nature. This approach may seem simplistic, even superfluous, but scientific data supports the immense benefits of this morning immersion. Our ability to quickly derive immediate pleasure from it will in fact help us, after a single morning or only a few days of practice, to get out of bed more easily and start the day on the right foot.

Numerous studies have long now revealed that exposure to morning light is important. It is “the most powerful stimulus for wakefulness throughout the day and falling asleep at night.” With this method, therefore, you will be more awake all day long and it will become easy to get up every morning, without effort.

Of course, we are not always lucky enough to benefit from bright sunshine and lush nature near us. However, going outside, even on a cloudy day, feels good. The idea is to spend more time outside, whether it's during a morning walk, a lunch break, or after work. No need to revolutionize your daily life for this.

Getting outdoors, whatever the weather conditions, is crucial. Russell J. Reiter, a researcher at the University of Texas Science Center, explains that outdoor light on a summer day can be a thousand times more intense than indoor light. Yale University also explains that as long as individuals feel safe in their environment, nature can significantly reinforce their self-confidence.