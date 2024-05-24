Everyone does it in their car, however, beyond a certain level, beware of the fine

Some motorists do not hesitate to turn up the music volume in the car. Are they risking anything?

On the road, some people can sometimes confuse a car and a nightclub. And even without going so far as to move your hips in your seat or sing at the top of your lungs the song of your favorite artist, it is true that turning up the volume on the car radio while driving has a little exhilarating side. But what does the Highway Code say about this? Can you drive with loud music without any limits? If hundreds of thousands of motorists like to blare their car speakers, few know that everything is not allowed and that this can lead to a fine.

Because the risk is not only of damaging your ears. Although there is no rule in France concerning the number of decibels authorized in a car, the Highway Code stipulates, in article R412-6, that "the driver must, at all times, adopt a behavior prudent and respectful towards other users of the roads open to traffic." Now, let's face it, turning the volume up to maximum in the middle of traffic, especially if we roll down the windows, is not the greatest sign of respect we can have towards other users. of the road. Not to mention that it can be dangerous both for yourself and for others.

By car, on foot or by bike, being aware of your surroundings is essential. And this is not too compatible with listening to very loud sound; on the contrary, it contributes to cutting the driver off from the environment in which he is operating. When you raise the volume beyond a certain limit in the passenger compartment, outside sounds can no longer be heard. However, the sirens of emergency vehicles, the honks of other road users and even sometimes the sounds of pedestrians and cyclists in the city are essential for safe driving. Not to mention, high volume music can distract the driver and reduce their ability to concentrate on the road, increasing the risk of an accident.

If, as we have said, no law prohibits in France the fact of listening to music very loudly while driving, the police still have the right to fine a motorist for this reason. It's all a question of judgment, particularly whether the volume released from the vehicle can make it more dangerous to drive. If this is the case, the driver may be given a second class fine and therefore have to pay 35 euros. The same sanction can be applied at night, especially if the vehicle is stationary and disturbing local residents, as it is considered noise at night.

For those who love listening to loud music while driving, needless to say that you can avoid the problem by putting headphones on your head or headphones in your ears. It has been strictly forbidden while driving since 2015, and the bill will be even steeper because it is punishable by a fine of 135 euros and the loss of 3 points on the driving license.