Even in football stadiums, the English don't do anything like the others - this unique rule allows them to crush France

It's not all about money: the domination of English clubs over French and even European football is also linked to a football culture, preserved by a little-known rule.

England likes to maintain its particularities: like Boxing Day, the famous Boxing Day where the Premier League is the only European championship to offer matches, other traditions give prestige to British football. One of them is even fundamental to understanding the domination of English clubs over European football: the “3pm blackout”.

The origin of this rule dates back to the late 1950s, when English football authorities decided to implement a "blackout" period for matches. This rule prohibits television broadcasts of matches between 2:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays. Therefore, matches which start on Saturday at 3 p.m. are never broadcast live in the United Kingdom. Between two and five high-profile matches are affected each weekend, but also all foreign matches taking place during this slot!

This tradition, which nevertheless reduces the TV rights that English clubs could receive, is in reality a boon for the image and economic health of the championship. The primary aim is to ensure that fans go to the stadium rather than watching matches on television and this ensures great atmospheres and full stadiums – including in winter.

The financial benefits are actually enormous, particularly in terms of ticketing. The spectacular atmosphere of the English championship also ensures increased TV rights abroad. Another positive consequence of this rule is the strengthening of amateur football and lower divisions. By offering a dedicated time slot for afternoon matches, small local clubs attract a larger audience, thus promoting the development of football culture.

Football League One clubs, the third English division, welcome an average of 10,611 spectators per match, almost five times more than the National, the French third division (2,240 spectators on average). The gap is even greater and greater going down the divisions: Football League Two (4th division) welcomes 5,712 spectators on average per match, compared to barely more than 500 in National 2 (4th French division). Even if this "blackout" is not the only reason for these dizzying differences, it partly explains the unequaled attendances of small English clubs compared to France but also to other countries.

This tradition, although old, has remained firmly anchored in football culture in England and also strengthens social cohesion, solidarity and neighborhood life. Despite the rise of television, streaming and growing demand for flexible match slots, English football clubs continue to adhere to the 3pm Saturday blackout rule.

However, this tradition is not without controversy in the United Kingdom. Some believe that the 3pm blackout rule on Saturday afternoons is obsolete and that broadcasters should be allowed to show these matches, to increase TV rights revenue. The rule was recently relaxed for certain Premier League matches.