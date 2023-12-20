Eurostar strike: London, Brussels, Amsterdam... What disruptions and traffic forecasts?

After the series of cancellations this Thursday on the lines using the Channel Tunnel, a resumption of traffic is hoped for Friday morning. But nothing has been done yet. Update on traffic disruptions and forecasts.

“Our services are currently unable to operate through the Channel Tunnel until at least mid-afternoon.” This is the message initially published this Thursday, December 21, 2023 by Eurostar France on X. In question? A surprise strike by French employees of Eurotunnel, the company managing the Channel Tunnel. While the movement continues this Thursday evening, all Eurostar trains to or from London St Pancras have been canceled for the day. Four trains that were already on their way when the strike began even had to turn around.

On the line which connects Paris Gare du Nord to London St Pancras Int'l, only four trains were able to arrive safely this Thursday, the last leaving at 9:11 a.m. Since the 11:12 a.m. connection, departing from Paris, the trips have all been canceled. No trains should run until at least tomorrow morning and the resumption of traffic is expected whether from Paris to London or from London towards Paris, but also Brussels-Midi, Amsterdam Centraal and Rotterdam Centraal. At the time of writing, no trains have been canceled for Friday, December 22. But this Thursday's strike being a surprise, there is nothing certain at this stage that a return to normal will take place tomorrow. Travelers must therefore continue to keep themselves informed regularly on the Eurostar application and website.

“For several months, all union organizations combined have alerted general management to the terrible deterioration of the social climate,” explains in its press release the inter-union association which brings together the six Eurotunnel unions, namely FO, CGT, Sud-Rail, CFE-CGC, CFDT and SACDC. While the French Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, called "everyone to be responsible, to ensure traffic and vacation departures in good conditions", demanding a solution to this strike deemed "unacceptable", the unions are received by management since 4:30 p.m. on December 21. Objective: find a compromise and save the holidays of thousands of travelers.