Europeans 2024: with Gabriel Attal and Valérie Hayer in a meeting, the macronie is still trying to believe in it

The presidential majority is organizing its first major meeting for the European elections, in Lille, Saturday March 9. Gabriel Attal and around thirty ministers will accompany the launch of leader Valérie Hayer's campaign.

The Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, and around thirty ministers from the presidential majority will surround Valérie Hayer for the launch of her campaign for the European elections, Saturday March 9, on the occasion of her first major meeting. At the Grand Palais in Lille (North), the Ministers of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, Gérald Darmanin and Stéphane Séjourné, will speak to support the leader of the Renaissance list. A speech from Gabriel Attal is also expected. Emmanuel Macron will nevertheless not attend the launch of this campaign. “We will not have to be ashamed of the RN meeting in Marseille,” says a party executive, who anticipates the arrival of around 5,000 activists in the northern capital.

For the Macronists, this first major meeting aims to catch up, particularly with the National Rally, which is positioned ten points ahead. The challenge for Valérie Hayer on Saturday is twofold: to win in her own camp and to assert herself against her main opponent, Jordan Bardella. Other large meetings are to be expected, but also and above all public meetings in smaller committees and not always in the presence of Valérie Hayer. In his place, we will be able to find members of the list of the presidential majority or members of the government whom Emmanuel Macron asked to “fight step by step”. At Matignon, the line is clear: “All ministers must mobilize.”