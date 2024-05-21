Europeans 2024: this small detail of Bardella's poster is the most important

Jordan Bardella's party has unveiled its official campaign poster for the European elections. She really has something to surprise.

“On June 9, with Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, France returns! Discover our official poster for the European election,” rejoiced the National Rally on its X account. It is with pride that the party, given favorite for the ballot, unveiled its visual on Tuesday: a smiling Jordan Bardella in the foreground, and a Marine Le Pen barely behind him to his right, all on a blue background. A slogan, the name of the head of the list, the name of the party... but not a single mention made to Europe.

You have to squint to read, at the bottom right, the words “European elections 2024”. Apart from this small line in lower case, as if it were a point of detail in the history of this election, the visual chosen by the National Rally has chosen not to direct its campaign in any way on the European issues. Nothing surprising, since Jordan Bardella's strategy, until now, has consisted of presenting the June 9 vote as a "referendum" for or against Emmanuel Macron. The poster unveiled by the party on Tuesday confirms its intentions to nationalize the elections.

“France is coming back!” This is the name that was given to the list of the National Rally for these Europeans. Already, the tone was set. Jordan Bardella does not hide it: in this election, he defends the sovereignty of France within the European Union, going so far as to demand in his program the primacy of national laws over community standards. Which also makes him the privileged target of attacks from many of his adversaries, led by Valérie Hayer: again on Tuesday morning, the Macronist accused him on RMC of proposing “a Frexit in pieces”.