Europeans 2024: the RN appeals to all categories of voters, except one

The enthusiasm of voters for Jordan Bardella's list in the European elections is visible throughout society... With a single exception.

The National Rally is in the lead with around 30% of voting intentions in the European polls. A comfortable lead for Jordan Bardella, who seems to succeed in attracting a surprisingly heterogeneous audience in this campaign. Thus, the candidate's electorate promises to be particularly diverse for this election: the latest Cluster17 survey gives him the favorite within several socio-professional categories.

Certainly, the popular categories remain his preferred electoral reserve: 45% of workers and 38% of employees questioned in the survey intend to vote for him. But it is also announced at the top among the inactive: 29% of retirees declare their intention to support Jordan Bardella's list on June 9, as well as 27% of other inactives. More than a quarter of intermediate professions (26%) also give it their preference in this same survey. Finally, his list comes second behind that of the Macronist Valérie Hayer (26%) among farmers and independents, with still 20% of voting intentions.

Only one socio-professional category remains relatively reluctant to vote for the National Rally: these are executives and intellectual professions. The voters surveyed in this category prefer the Macronist list (22%) and that of Raphaël Glucksmann (PS/Place publique, 20%). That of Jordan Bardella only comes in third position, with 12% of voting intentions. An honorable score to say the least which means only one thing: the RN's speeches now find an echo throughout society.