Europeans 2024: Nadine Morano at the RN? A threat that irritates LR

MEP Nadine Morano is not satisfied with her 6th place on the LR list for the Europeans. To the point of joining Bardella?

The Republicans are playing close in these 2024 European elections. The party, which currently has eight MEPs, is lagging behind in the polls. So much so that only the names at the top of the list can approach the June 9 election with calm. Which is not exactly the case for Nadine Morano: the former Sarkozy minister, who has sat in the European Parliament since 2014, only comes sixth on François-Xavier Bellamy's list. This is two ranks further than in 2019.

A party decision which, according to Le Figaro, irritates Nadine Morano. According to other members of the Republicans, the MEP does not hide her annoyance. A tenor from LR even confides that she has on several occasions “spread the rumor of her possible departure from the RN”.

Rumors of Nadine Morano joining the National Rally are not new: her strong positions on subjects as dear to the far right as immigration have even earned her calls from Jordan Bardella's party. In May 2023, Nadine Morano admitted that there were areas of common ground with the latter: "We work together on subjects on which our amendments must be defended and we do so with conviction", she confided on Europe 1. But “my Republican comrades know very well that I have never left my political family, never,” she insisted.

Which did not prevent her, at the time, from getting some information from one of her former LR comrades who left for the RN, Thierry Mariani, as told by Le Point. A gesture that looked like a pressure move on LR, but which was not enough to ensure him a secure place on the European list. Now that the lists of the two parties have been finalized, Nadine Morano has no other choice but to count on her camp... at least until June 9.