Europeans 2024: more than 50% of Zemmour voters do not want to vote for Maréchal

Eric Zemmour's presidential electorate will not be unanimous in the 2024 European elections: according to a survey, he does not intend to vote for Marion Maréchal Le Pen.

Since their bitter failure in the first round of the 2022 legislative elections, Eric Zemmour and his Reconquest party have been looking towards the 2024 European elections. For the young far-right party, this proportional election is the perfect opportunity to obtain its first elected representatives and to officially register in the French political landscape. After all, Eric Zemmour had obtained 7% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election. If all its voters mobilized on June 9, Reconquest could therefore exceed the 5% threshold and win seats in the European Parliament.

Only the Reconquest list led by Marion Maréchal does not seem to convince a majority of Eric Zemmour's former voters. According to a Cluster17 survey published on May 14, only 48% of those who voted for Eric Zemmour during the presidential election declared their intention to vote for Marion Maréchal. 52% even opt for other political groups, one of which is particularly attractive.

Unsurprisingly, the list which gives Marion Maréchal real competition among the ex-zemmourists is that of the National Rally. Thus, 37% of the Reconquest electorate for the presidential election, questioned in this survey, intend to vote for Jordan Bardella. The young president of the RN, given the big favorite by the polls for these European elections, therefore appeals even to the ranks of his far-right rival.

The rest of Zemmour's voters are scattered across several lists: 6% of respondents intend to vote for the LR list of François-Xavier Bellamy, 4% for the list of Patriotes and La Voix du Peuple, 2% for the Renaissance list of Valérie Hayer, 1% for the communist list of Léon Deffontaines, 1% for that of the animalist party and 1% for that of the Popular Republican Union (UPR).