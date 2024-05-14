Europeans 2024: Macron's big flop, a disaster for the majority?

Emmanuel Macron's attempts to get involved in the European election campaign did not have the desired effect for his camp. Rout in sight on June 9?

Five hundred guests, a long speech lasting almost two hours, a symbolic place... Emmanuel Macron and his team had nevertheless pulled out all the stops, on April 25, for a speech from the Sorbonne again on the future of Europe . Ten days later, the President of the Republic gave himself an interview in the pages of La Tribune Dimanche, with this promise: "I will get involved in the European elections". At the same time, he sent his Prime Minister manu militari to the front, summoning him to accept a debate against Jordan Bardella. The consequences of this sudden commitment by the head of state to the campaign? None.

In the latest polls, no notable change. Valérie Hayer's list remains in second position, still very far behind that of the National Rally. According to the Opinion Way barometer for "Les Echos" and Radio Classique unveiled Monday May 13, the Macronist camp is given at 17%, only three points ahead of Raphaël Glucksmann (Place publique/Socialist Party). For his part, Jordan Bardella accounts for 30% of voting intentions.

The involvement of the executive in the European campaign, supposed to make up for Valérie Hayer's lack of popularity with the general public, is therefore for the moment a failure. According to the same barometer, voting intentions for the Macronist list plummeted during the month of April, and seem to have stabilized since last week. The only positive point: they are also stabilizing on Raphaël Glucksmann's side. Enough to secure second place for the Macronists?

After Emmanuel Macron, Renaissance will release its Gabriel Attal card next week, during the debate against Jordan Bardella. Final attempt to reverse trends and turn the tide. Will the student succeed better than the teacher? Response after May 23.