Europeans 2024: Jordan Bardella's RN list climbs further in the latest poll

Three months before the European elections, a latest poll shows that the gap is widening between the National Rally and the majority.

While Valérie Hayer and the presidential majority organized their first major meeting, Saturday March 9, for the European elections, the gap was widening more and more between the Renaissance party and the National Rally. The latest Elabe poll for BFMTV and La Tribune du Dimanche, published on Saturday March 9, shows that the list led by Jordan Bardella is credited with 29.5% of voting intentions. Valérie Hayer's Renaissance list is far behind, with 17% of estimated votes, or 12.5 points less than the RN. Since the previous poll, published on February 9, the far-right party list has gained 2 points, compared to 0.5% for the majority list. The Elabe polling institute notes that "the nomination of Valérie Hayer as head of the list did not have, at this stage of the campaign, a significant impact on voting intentions".

In third position in the survey, we find the Ecologists (ex-EELV), which is credited with 9.5 points. Except for the RN and Renaissance, all the other parties do not exceed the symbolic bar of 10% of voting intentions, indicates the survey. 8.5% for the PS, 7.5% for La France insoumise, 7% for Les Républicains.

The poll records a small increase in interest among the French for the European elections, reaching 50%. This renewed importance in the eyes of voters could be explained by the war taking place at the gates of Europe, between Ukraine and Russia. 65% of people interviewed by Elabe are worried that the conflict could extend to France. “6 French people out of 10 (59%) believe that Emmanuel Macron is not up to the situation, a criticism that has been on the rise since the start of the war (6 points since June 2023, 22 points since March 2022)”, explains the polling institute which notes that 79% of French people surveyed reject the idea of ​​the President of the Republic to send Western troops to Ukrainian soil.