Europeans 2024: Gluskmann races in the lead on the left

According to the Odoxa poll carried out for Public Senate and the regional press, published Tuesday, the PS-Place publique list led by Raphaël Glucksmann is third in voting intentions three months before the European elections, behind those of the RN and Renaissance.

Raphaël Glucksmann's breakthrough. The European elections will be held at the beginning of June. And while the National Rally list, led by Jordan Bardella, is still in the lead, with 30% of voting intentions according to the latest Odoxa survey carried out for Public Senate and the regional press, followed by that of the presidential camp , credited with 19% of the votes cast, the left comes far behind. Whatever the list, none manages to really compete with that of Renaissance and even less that of the RN. However, in this study, the list of the Socialist Party and Place Publique, led by MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, managed to rise above 10% of voting intentions.

Up two points in one month, Raphaël Glucksmann's list obtains exactly 11% of voting intentions and, with that, first place on the left, ahead of the Ecologists and La France insoumise. According to Public Senate, in the event that the PS-Place publique list obtains such a score next June at the time of the vote, it could then win four more seats than in the previous European elections of 2019. Note that Raphaël Glucksmann -even made a breakthrough. Its membership rating shows a clear increase of nine points (38%). The MEP thus takes fourth place among the favorite personalities of left-wing sympathizers. In front of him, Fabien Roussel (47%), François Ruffin (43%) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (40%).

Behind the list of the Socialist Party and Place Publique, that of the ecologists, led by Marie Toussaint, is rebounding. With two more points, she managed to obtain 8.5% of voting intentions. Much less, however, than the 13.5% of votes recorded in 2019. Behind then comes the list of rebels from Manon Aubry, who loses 0.5 points. With 6% voting intentions, however, it remains almost unchanged from the 2019 score (6.3%). The Communists, on the other hand, collapsed to 1.5% (-1.5%), putting them on par with Lutte Ouvrière.