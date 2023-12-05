European Short Course Swimming Championships: Gastaldello, Grousset... A shower of medals this Wednesday? The program

The European Short Course Swimming Championships have started and the French team has several chances of medals this Wednesday, December 6.

Without Léon Marchand who skipped these European Championships, the French swimming team is eagerly awaited during the European Swimming Championships which will be held until December 10 in the Bucharest swimming pool. Maxime Grousset, Charlotte Bonnet will however be present. This Wednesday, December 6, several finals are on the program with several chances of medals. If all the planets are aligned, French swimming could leave this evening with 4 medals in 4 races.

The first big chance concerns Béryl Gastaldello, big favorite in the 50m freestyle. But eyes may be on Anastasiia Kirpichnikova. The Russian swimmer, naturalized French since April, has no real competition in the 800m freestyle, winning the heats with a 7-second lead. We will also have to carefully follow the semi-final of Florent Manaudou in the 50m freestyle or Emma Terebo in the 200m backstroke.

Find the complete program for the European Short Course Swimming Championships which are taking place in Bucharest, Romania.

