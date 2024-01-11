European Rugby Cup: time, TV channel... The crazy program of French clubs

European Cup weekend for French clubs with a fairly busy schedule.

Penultimate day of the European Rugby Cup this weekend with very important matches for French clubs. Toulouse and Bordeaux Bègles are those who have the best situation with two improved victories in two matches. With ten points on the clock, the two clubs advance as favorites to finish at the top of their respective groups and approach the final stages with full confidence. But be careful with excess because Bordeaux hosts Saracens, three-time European champions before traveling to South Africa for the final day. For its part, Toulouse will also have two dangerous matches in Ulster before hosting Bath.

And that’s a lot of people! The four teams had a catastrophic start to the European Cup with zero victories in two matches. La Rochelle, double reigning European champion, is on the verge of elimination and will have to battle against Leicester and Sale, two opponents who however seem within reach of the Rochelais. For Toulon, even if Munster is no longer the great province of a few years ago, we will have to raise our heads at Mayol before hoping for an exploit on the Glasgow lawn on the last day. For Stade Français and Racing, same fight. The Sky and Whites will first have to achieve a perfect match in Bath before refueling against Cardiff to hope for qualification. Finally, the Parisians from Stade Français travel to Leinster before hosting the Stormers, a very delicate situation for 3rd in the Top 14.

Lagging behind in the Top 14 even if Bayonne has been raising its head in recent weeks, the two clubs can hope for qualification in the event of a victory this weekend. LOU, second in their group with 7 points, faces Connacht before traveling to three-time English European champions Saracens. For Bayonne, the situation is more delicate, but in the event of a performance at the leader of the English championship, Northampton, the Basques could play a round of 16 against Exeter on the last day.