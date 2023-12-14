European Rugby Cup: the complete program for the second day of French clubs

French clubs continue their Champions Cup campaign this weekend, including perilous trips to Toulouse, La Rochelle and Racing 92.

Placed in the same group, Bayonne and Toulon will open the second day of the European Cup this Friday evening. Aviron Bayonnais hosts Glasgow after its heroic draw on the Munster pitch last weekend (17-17), for the first European Cup match in its history. Toulon travels to Northampton already with a certain obligation of result, after being crucified at home by the Exeter Chiefs (18-19).

Early Saturday afternoon, La Rochelle travels to South Africa to face the Stormers of Mannie Libbok and Deon Fourie. The reigning champions from La Rochelle are renewing exactly the same starting XV as during the home defeat against Leinster last Sunday (9-16). Union Bordeaux-Bègles, which easily beat Connacht on the first day (41-5), then hosts Bristol, defeater of LOU (36-34). Lyon will want to restart against the Bulls at 6:30 p.m., while Racing 92 will travel to Ireland in the evening to face Ulster, after their home defeat against Harlequins (28-31).

Sunday at 4:15 p.m., it is Harlequins who welcome Stade Toulousain, who played against Cardiff a week ago (52-7). Finally, at the start of the evening and to close the European weekend of French clubs, Stade Français hosts Leicester at Jean Bouin at 6:30 p.m. The Parisians fell heavily in Sale during the first day (28-5) and will be keen to get back into the competition.