Start of the Champions Cup this weekend with many French clubs on display.

Start of the European Rugby Cup this weekend with many beautiful posters concerning French clubs. For this season, there will be 8 French clubs with Bayonne, Toulouse, Toulon, Racing, Stade Français, Lyon, Bordeaux and of course La Rochelle, double title holder. This new edition of the Champions Cup inaugurates, once again, a brand new competition format, the rules of which we explain to you in our paper below.