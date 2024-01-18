European Rugby Cup: qualifying scenarios and full TV program

Last day of the Champions Cup this weekend with challenges at all levels.

Last day of the Champions Cup this weekend with French clubs hoping to qualify. Qualification still promises to be complicated for Toulon and Racing 92, beaten three times during the first three days. Both clubs can still qualify, but will need a miracle to go through. In detail, Racing will have to win at home on Saturday (4:15 p.m.) against Cardiff and hope that Harlequins, already qualified, win at home against Ulster the day before (Saturday January 20, 2 p.m. ). In the event of a non-bonus victory, a draw with an offensive bonus point could qualify the Irish and the Ile-de-France residents would be transferred to the Challenge Cup. For Toulon, it will be necessary to win in Glasgow on Friday (9 p.m.), against the Scots who will also have to win to qualify. The Toulonnais will then have to count on a misstep from Bayonne, who will host Exeter on Sunday (6:30 p.m.). On the other hand, it is already over for Stade Français which will play for honor

For Bordeaux, the challenge is to keep first place in the group to be able to host in the final stages by winning in South Africa. The Bordelais would then be the very first team to win in the Southern Hemisphere since the integration of the franchises. Stade Toulousain is also aiming for first place in its group by hosting Bath at Ernest-Wallon on Sunday (4:15 p.m.). A victory or a draw and the French, already qualified, would remain in front.

For Lyon, traveling on the Saracens pitch, the stakes are not crucial. With two successes and four bonus points, the Lyonnais are guaranteed to finish at least third place in their group. For Bayonne, the scenarios are quite complicated, but anything is possible. To qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions Cup, a victory against Exeter on Sunday (6:30 p.m.) is mandatory, as is a victory for Toulon in Glasgow on Friday (9 p.m.). On the other hand, if the Scots win, Bayonne can hope to catch up with Munster with the offensive bonus. Finally, Bayonne can be eliminated if Toulon manages to take a point and they lose on their side...

Finally, La Rochelle has its destiny in hand, if they win or draw at Sale on Sunday (2 p.m.), they will still be able to qualify for the round of 16. One defeat and it will be over for the Maritimes.