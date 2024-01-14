European Rugby Cup: qualified, eliminated... Where are the French clubs?

Before the last day of the Champions Cup, an update on the French clubs.

Mixed fortunes for French clubs after the 3rd day of the Champions Cup. We start first with the very good mentions and the qualified clubs with the UBB. The Bordelais produced a new festival with their “Patrouille de France” and their nine tries to extinguish the three-time English European champion Saracens. What can we say about Toulouse who also impressed on the Ulster pitch with an immense Antoine Dupont and who achieved a 15/15 to already ensure their qualification. Third good news, Lou's qualification. While the Rhone club is struggling in the Top 14 where it is fighting to remain (13th), they have had a very solid run and validated their qualification against Connacht.

Beaten on home turf by the Irish from Munster, the RCT needs a real feat on the turf in Glasgow to try to reach the round of 16 of the Champions Cup. But the Toulonnais must also count at the same time on a defeat or draw for Bayonne at home against Exeter who are also aiming for qualification. Winner of Leicester, La Rochelle is doing better, but the Maritimes must not lose at Sale, in the suburbs of Manchester, on the fourth day.

Humiliated by Leinster, Stade Français is almost eliminated from the Champions Cup. The Parisians must win against the South African Stormers to hope for possible qualification. Racing 92, who made the Champions Cup a goal, are off to a very bad start with a third defeat in three games against the English from Bath. The objective is to do well against the Welsh in Cardiff and do better than Ulster who are traveling to Harlequins.

As a reminder, at the end of the group stage, the four best ranked clubs in each group will qualify for the round of 16, and the clubs which finish in fifth place will be transferred to the round of 16 of the Challenge. Cup