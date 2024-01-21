European Rugby Cup: posters for the round of 16 and the schedule

The Champions Cup has delivered its verdict, five French clubs will see the final stages.

Time for the final phase of the Champions Cup! After several intense weekends, the posters for the round of 16 are now known with five French clubs involved: La Rochelle, Toulouse, Bordeaux Bègles, Racing, Lyon. A rather strange draw since several clubs face the same teams as in the group stage. The reason is simple, the sixteen qualifiers are ranked from 1 to 16, the first faces the sixteenth, the second the fifteenth etc... Therefore if a club from the same group finished 1st and 16th, they will face each other.

For this draw, only Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bègles have the privilege of playing at home. The Toulouse will face Racing, in a 100% French duel which resembles the poster for these eighths. UBB will welcome Saracens, the three-time European champion. Double defending champion, La Rochelle will face the Stormers before possibly challenging Leinster in the quarter-finals. Finally, LOU will have a lot to do in South Africa to face the Bulls.

Posters will take place on the weekend of April 5, 2024.