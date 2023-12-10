European Rugby Cup: all the results of French clubs

The first day of the European Rugby Cup was complicated for French clubs.

In the rain on most of the grounds, the European Rugby Cup resumed its rights this weekend with very beautiful posters which did not really allow the French clubs to shine. The first big setback was to the credit of Toulonnais. In a Mayol bathed in sunshine, one of the few, the RCT was not up to the task for its return to the European Cup. Despite dominating in the first period, the Varois thwarted in the second half to finally lose in the last seconds against Exeter (18-19). A defeat with serious consequences in this format where all points are crucial. Let us also note the very big blow with the injury of Baptiste Serin, absent for “a long period” according to the staff. On the other hand, the beautiful and even the very beautiful move is to the credit of Bayonne. On the Munster pitch, Rowing did not come close to a major feat but ultimately took the points from the draw.

In a remake of the final of the last edition, La Rochelle fell to Deflandre after 16 consecutive victories. In pouring rain, the double European champion failed to break the Irish lock, solid in defense during the 80 minutes despite many good opportunities such as a ball falling on an attempted penetrating group (75th) which condemned definitely the Rochelais.

In a match of crazy intensity, the English Harlequins won with forceps in the Racing Arena 31-28. After a lot of English domination, the Parisians managed to gain the upper hand by even achieving the break just after the start of the second half thanks in particular to a double from Nolann Le Garrec and a try from Ibrahim Diallo. But eye-catching, the English never gave up and finally overthrew the leader of the Top 14 thanks to a last try in the money time from hooker Jack Walcker.

There was not only bad news on this first day and France can say thank you to the South West. At the opening of this first day, Bordeaux delivered a real recital against the Irish province of Connacht despite the first 20 minutes hanging on. But what can we say about the thunderous and automatic victory of Stade Toulousain which literally lost its way against the Welsh from Cardiff.

Connacht 5 - 41 Bordeaux-Bègles

Bristol 36 - 34 Lyon

Toulouse 52 - 7 Cardiff

Racing 28 - 31 Harlequins

Toulon 18-19 Exeter

Munster 17 - 17 Bayonne

Sale 28 - 5 French Stadium

La Rochelle 9 - 16 Leinster