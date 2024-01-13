European elections: the RN largely in the lead in a poll

An Elabe poll carried out for BFMTV and La Tribune Dimanche places the National Rally at the top of voting intentions for the European elections, with more than ten points ahead of Renaissance.

The National Rally is predicted to be the winner in the European elections on June 9, according to a poll carried out by Elabe for BFMTV and La Tribune Dimanche, published on Saturday January 13. The list of the far-right party, led by Jordan Bardella, would obtain 28.5% of voting intentions, or ten points more than the joint list of the Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons parties. In 2019, during the last European elections, the RN had already won with 23.3% of the votes. The Elabe poll indicates that among the potential voters for the list, there are the voters of Marine Le Pen who had voted for her in the presidential elections of 2022. We also find a third of the voters of Éric Zemmour, meaning that the list Reconquest led by Marion Maréchal is in loss.

The survey reveals that these voters choose the extreme right because they want to express their dissatisfaction with the executive in 36% of cases. 34% of RN voters want to express their support for the ideas of the far-right party. Finally, 27% of them could vote for the RN to express their dissatisfaction with the European Union. The party comes first among those under 35 (31%) and among 35-64 year olds (32%) for the European elections. Among those aged 65 and over, the RN competes with Renaissance. Some middle-class voters, usually oriented towards Renaissance, could also vote for the RN in June.