European elections: already a date and place for the first major meeting of the National Rally

The National Rally's campaign for the European elections in June begins with a "big meeting" in Marseille at the beginning of March.

A few months before the European elections, which will be held on June 9, the National Rally has announced a date and place for the start of its campaign which will be marked by a meeting in Marseille. “Marseille needs France, and France needs Marseille,” declared Franck Allisio, deputy (RN) for the 12th constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône, at the microphone of BFM, Thursday January 11. Before explaining the contours of the launch of the far-right party's campaign for the European elections. The meeting which will mark the start of the race should be held on March 3 at Parc Chanot, in the Marseille city.

The elected official specified that party executives would be present, such as its president and future head of the European list, Jordan Bardella, and the president of the National Rally group in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen. “It will probably be the biggest meeting,” assured Franck Allisio at the microphone of BFM Marseille Provence. “It’s a way of saying that we are betting on Marseille and on our territory.” This event will be an opportunity, for the National Rally, to begin the battle of the ballot boxes before June 9, but also to send a message to the Marseillais and the inhabitants of the whole of Provence who will be "the beating heart of this campaign" of the Europeans, says the deputy. This campaign also wants to “send a stop to Emmanuel Macron”, explains Franck Allisio, who is also thinking about what comes next with the presidential elections of 2027.