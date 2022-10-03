Europa League: time, TV channel... How to follow Rennes, Nantes and Monaco?

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. After the three victories last week, the French clubs are aiming for the same thing for this 2nd day of the Europa League.

A three out of three that French clubs want to repeat. After the great victories last week, Rennes, Nantes and Monaco want to continue this momentum. Rennes will have to manage a complicated match against the Turks of Fenerbahce. "They are a very experienced team, capable of exerting very high pressure, of setting a lot of pace, with pistons that have volume and speed. They are such a dangerous team from set pieces, a team that is used to Europe, like their coach (Jorge Jesus). They are one of the very good teams in this competition, a good opportunity to assess themselves, but I have confidence in my team" explained Bruno Genesio.

For Nantes and Monaco, these are matches against Qarabag and the Hungarians of Ferencvaros. Two "affordable" matches for the two clubs even if you have to be careful as the ASM coach explains. "Only their goalkeeper and a central defender played last weekend. This team can dominate the game, like in their Championship, where they are stronger than all the others. But they can also play in transition and they managed to beat Trabzonspor while Ferencvaros found themselves reduced to ten from the 16th minute (3-2, last Thursday).

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

The Rennes calendar

The Monaco calendar

The Nantes calendar

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure broadcasting until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.