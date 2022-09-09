Europa League: the feat of Nantes, Rennes and Monaco win ... Results and schedule

EUROPA LEAGUE 2023. Only French victories for the first match of the group stage of the Europa League. The results

At the end of the suspense and in a completely crazy atmosphere, FC Nantes won their very first match in the Europa League against the Greeks of Olympiacos with the score of 2-1. A goal from Evann Guessand in the last seconds of the game completely delivered the stadium. "We have a lot of character, of temperament. I like the face we show, the fact of going all the way and pushing our limits. It's the reward of resilience! explained Antoine Kombouaré after the meeting. "Normally, I can no longer run, because my knees are loose. But there, I no longer felt the pain. It was stronger than me, I couldn't control myself. The fervor of the public forces us to go beyond what we are capable of doing, it was a beautiful communion. It brings emotion, you can't always control everything, and it feels good to let go of what I had in me. "

In addition to Nantes, Rennes and Monaco also won. Despite a delicate performance and a goal in the last seconds against the Cypriot club of Larnaca, the Bretons provide the essentials. Same thing for Monaco. In Belgrade, at Etoile Rouge, the Monegasques managed to snatch victory thanks to the Swiss Embolo. Among the other results of the evening, we note the first defeat of Manchester United against Real Sociedad or the victory of Arsenal, the results:

For this 2022-2023 Europa League season, three French clubs are involved with AS Monaco, donated from the Champions League, Stade Rennais, qualified by the French championship and FC Nantes, qualified after winning the last French Cup.

The group stage of the Europa League will be played from Thursday 8 September 2022 to Thursday 3 November 2022 while the knockout stage will be played from Thursday 16 February 2023 to Thursday 18 May 2023. As for the final, it is scheduled on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest (Hungary). The schedule was then compiled by UEFA as follows:

As last season, UEFA has awarded the French TV rights for the 2022/2023 Europa League to RMC Sport, M6 and Canal which will ensure the broadcast until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Canal will co-broadcast with M6 each Thursday's poster and RMC Sport offers all the remaining matches. M6 will broadcast the final scheduled for May 31, 2023.