Europa League: OM and Rennes play for first place, Toulouse second? All the issues of this last day

OM and Rennes are already qualified but must maintain the lead of their group to avoid a tricky play-off, while Toulouse wants to secure this place in the play-off. Presentation of all scenarios.

French clubs have exceeded expectations in the first five Europa League matches. But they are still playing big on this last day, which should allow them to validate their excellent record. OM and Rennes are first in their group but can still fall to second place, synonymous with a play-off against a 3rd place in the Champions League group. For its part, Toulouse must defend this second place and avoid falling to a third position synonymous with a reversal in the Conference League. RC Lens will join these three clubs in the Europa League if they win their play-off, after finishing 3rd in their Champions League group.

Olympique de Marseille travels this evening at 9 p.m. to Brighton, who are second in Group B, one point behind the Phocéens. Both teams are already qualified. To maintain this all-important first place, the equation is simple: don't lose. The Marseillais have not suffered any defeat in this group stage so far, with three wins and two draws. They arrive with full confidence, having had three consecutive successes in Ligue 1, against Rennes (2-0) and Lyon (3-0) at the Vélodrome and Lorient (2-4) this weekend.

Brighton have been more irregular in recent weeks, and are in 8th place in the Premier League after their draw against Burnley at home on Saturday (1-1). Only Correa and Rongier are absent on the Marseille side: OM therefore have all the cards in hand to offer themselves a direct ticket to the round of 16 and avoid a very tricky play-off against a Champions League team. For their part, Ajax Amsterdam will try to save their European campaign by beating AEK Athens at home, which would allow them to take third place and be transferred to the Conference League.

OM will finish first in Group B if:

Stade Rennais also plays a group "final", a little earlier in the evening (6:45 p.m.). The Bretons, at the top of their group, are two points ahead of Villarreal, their evening opponent, and also have the advantage of playing this match at home. Like the Marseillais, they must obtain at least a draw to avoid a play-off against a big player, like AC Milan or Benfica who are transferred to the Europa League after finishing 3rd in their group in the Champions League.

The Rennais remain on two consecutive defeats, in Marseille (2-0) and against Monaco (1-2), and Julien Stéphan will have to find the necessary adjustments to maintain a result against Villarreal. The Spaniards are also lacking confidence, 13th in their championship like Rennes, and beaten 3-0 at home by Villarreal on Saturday. In the other match in Group B, Panathinaikos will try to maintain their third place, qualifying for the Conference League play-offs, against Maccabi Haifa. For this, the Greeks must not lose at home against the Israelis.

Stade Rennais will finish first in group F if:

At the same time, also at 6:45 p.m., Toulouse travels to Austria for an equally decisive meeting against LASK Linz. Unlike the two other French clubs, the Violets can no longer take first place, already acquired by Liverpool. They must secure their second position, to continue their journey in the Europa League, by obtaining at least a draw this evening, or hoping that Union Saint-Gilloise does not beat Liverpool simultaneously.

But Jurgen Klopp's men are already assured of being first; the German coach will surely present a revamped team in Belgium, while LASK Linz can still hope to be transferred to the Conference League if they beat Toulouse this evening, and Liverpool beat the Union Saint-Gilloise. If Toulouse still manages to hold this second place, they will face a team dropped from the Champions League in the play-off. Their potential opponents are: AC Milan, Benfica, Galatasaray, Braga, Feyenoord, Shkhtar Donetsk and Young Boys Bern. They cannot face RC Lens because two clubs from the same country cannot meet in the play-offs.

Toulouse FC will finish second in Group E if:

Toulouse FC will finish third in Group E if:

In Group A, West Ham faces Freiburg for first place in the group. Both teams are tied on points, but Freiburg are second on special goal difference (1-2 first-leg defeat) and need to win in England to go straight to the round of 16. In the other group match, Olympiakos hosts Backa Topola. The Greeks will be transferred to the Conference League, unless they lose this evening.

In group C, everything remains to be played for. Bétis Sevilla has 9 points, Glasgow Rangers 8 and Sparta Prague 7. Tonight, Bétis hosts Rangers and Sparta travels to Aris Limassol, last and already eliminated.

In group D, Atalanta Bergamo is guaranteed to finish first and travels to Rakow Czestochowa this evening. Sporting Portugal, assured of finishing second in the group, hosts Sturm Graz. The Poles and Austrians are fighting for third place in the group from a distance, as both clubs are tied on points, but Sturm Graz has the advantage of the special goal difference.

In group G, Slavia Prague, first, receives Servette Genève, who will finish third in the group and will be transferred to the Conference League. AS Roma, second, welcomes Sheriff Tiraspol, already eliminated, to the Stadio Olimpico. José Mourinho's men can still take first place, provided they win tonight and Slavia Prague lose, or if they win by more than 4 goals and the Czechs draw.

Finally, in group H, the Azerbaijanis from Karabakh and the Norwegians from Molde are competing for second place at a distance. Karabakh has the advantage of the special goal difference, while both teams are tied on points. And the Azerbaijanis welcome BH Hacken, last in the group with zero points, while Molde travels to Bayer Leverkusen, assured of finishing first thanks to five victories in as many matches.